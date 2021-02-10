Mika Brzezinski: 'You’re Not a Patriot' if You Don’t Support Trump's Impeaching Proceedings

"Morning Joe" host Mika Brzezinski slammed those who don't support the impeachment and Senate trial proceedings against former President Donald Trump, which were started after Democrats accused him of inciting the Capitol riot on January 6.
On Wednesday, Brzezinski said that Americans who do not support the ongoing proceedings are not patriots and are on the wrong side of history.
"But they came because of Trump. And everybody knows why these people were there desecrating the people’s house, ruining things, hurting people, murdering people, maiming people, and using the American flag as a weapon," Brzezinski said as she teared up. "They were doing it for Trump. And the frustrating thing here is that this has to be explained explicitly to Republicans, and they turn away? They can’t make this math themselves?
"It’s not stupidity. I’m sorry. It’s something way worse. This is evil. If you can’t see what happened here, look in the mirror because there’s a big problem with your moral core, and you’re not a patriot if you can’t see what happened here and stand on the right side of history," she added.
As she was talking, MSNBC played the video the House impeachment managers presented to the Senate, which showed a timeline of the events on January 6, though the video edited out Trump telling the protesters to march to the Capitol building peacefully.
House impeachment managers introduce video evidence as part of their case against Donald Trump, depicting one of the darkest days in American history. pic.twitter.com/7G2Jf1PEnQ— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) February 9, 2021