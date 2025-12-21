Scott Jennings Schools Libs on the Trump-Kennedy Center and the Epstein Files on...
We Know When the Brown University Shooter Killed Himself
This Democrat Made a Huge Mistake When Celebrating Jasmine Crockett's Endorsement
VIP
British Citizens Are in an Abusive Relationship With Their Government
Did the Biden Administration Seek to Punish Kyrsten Sinema for Refusing to Nuke...
The Rules for California Stop at Gavin Newsom’s Driveway
Lawlessness in Seattle: Elderly Woman Blinded in Attack by Career Criminal
Hakeem Jeffries Dodges Question on Poll Showing Democrats at 18% Approval
7 Charged in $775K SNAP Fraud Scheme at Pennsylvania Convenience Store
Rand Paul Isn't Liking Trump's Decision to Seize Venezuelan Ships
Two Romanian Nationals Indicted in Oregon SNAP Fraud Scheme Allegedly Stealing Over $160,0...
USPS Chicago Employee Charged With Collecting $51K in Fraudulent Benefits, Feds Say
The Geese Are Being Stolen From Parks Again
Report: America Gets $48B Return on $3.8B Israel Spending
Tipsheet

Coast Guard Intercepts Third Venezuelan Oil Tanker

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 21, 2025 4:00 PM
U.S. Attorney General's Office/X via AP

The U.S. Coast Guard is underway with an operation to seize yet another Venezuelan oil tanker.

Advertisement

This is the third operation of its kind to take place in the past week, and it comes just one day after the last seizure. It is the latest development in the U.S. effort to deprive the South American state of sanctioned oil assets. Video was released of the boarding of the second vessel soon after the incident.

Axios reported that a statement was released regarding the American military action from Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who "denounces and rejects the theft and hijacking of a new private vessel transporting oil, as well as the forced disappearance of its crew, committed by military personnel of the United States of America in international waters."

Recommended

Scott Jennings Schools Libs on the Trump-Kennedy Center and the Epstein Files on CNN Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP KRISTI NOEM MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY VENEZUELA NICOLÁS MADURO

Celebrating the successful operation, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem released a statement on X:

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Schools Libs on the Trump-Kennedy Center and the Epstein Files on CNN Matt Vespa
We Know When the Brown University Shooter Killed Himself Matt Vespa
This Democrat Made a Huge Mistake When Celebrating Jasmine Crockett's Endorsement Jeff Charles
Lawlessness in Seattle: Elderly Woman Blinded in Attack by Career Criminal Joseph Chalfant
The Epstein Files Memes Are Pouring in, and They're Hilarious Matt Vespa
The Geese Are Being Stolen From Parks Again Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Schools Libs on the Trump-Kennedy Center and the Epstein Files on CNN Matt Vespa
Advertisement