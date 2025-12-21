Coast Guard Intercepts Third Venezuelan Oil Tanker

The U.S. Coast Guard is underway with an operation to seize yet another Venezuelan oil tanker.

🚨 BREAKING: The U.S. just boarded ANOTHER sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela - Bloomberg



The third one.



MAJOR FAFO is playing out right now.



Maduro is fuming! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ijpc15LfEh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 21, 2025

This is the third operation of its kind to take place in the past week, and it comes just one day after the last seizure. It is the latest development in the U.S. effort to deprive the South American state of sanctioned oil assets. Video was released of the boarding of the second vessel soon after the incident.

🚨 BREAKING: Video has been released showing the U.S. Coast Guard SEIZING a Venezuelan oil tanker in a tactical operation today



This is the SECOND Venezuelan vessel seized by the U.S. in recent days.



President Trump’s NOT playing around. pic.twitter.com/OFMjUgpv5I — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 20, 2025

Axios reported that a statement was released regarding the American military action from Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who "denounces and rejects the theft and hijacking of a new private vessel transporting oil, as well as the forced disappearance of its crew, committed by military personnel of the United States of America in international waters."

Celebrating the successful operation, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem released a statement on X:

In a pre-dawn action early this morning on Dec. 20, the US Coast Guard with the support of the Department of War apprehended an oil tanker that was last docked in Venezuela.



The United States will continue to pursue the illicit movement of sanctioned oil that is used to fund… pic.twitter.com/nSZ4mi6axc — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) December 20, 2025

