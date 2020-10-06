Donald Trump

CNN National Security Analyst Declares There's a 'Biological Terrorist in the White House'

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Oct 06, 2020 2:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

CNN National Security Analyst Asha Rangappa tweeted on Tuesday that with President Trump returning to the White House to finish up his treatments for COVID-19, there is now a "biological terrorist" in the president's home.

She made it clear her tweet was to be taken literally:

Rangappa continued to defend her hot take by pointing to a number of people who work at the White House who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Rangappa was not alone in her outrageous claims about Trump's health, who was cleared by the doctors at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to return to the White House.

"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski asked on Tuesday that if White House staff who get infected with COVID-19 and die, would Trump could be considered for manslaughter charges. 

CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta described Trump coming back to the White House as, "This may be patient zero. This is the virus coming back to the White House."

CNN Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter said the visual of Trump leaving the hospital was "not a real show of strength but it's a performative show of strength, this is what strong men do in autocratic regimes. Thankfully we’re in a democracy, but this is what you see from strong men who want to appear to be leading, it's a Dear Leader sort of approach."

