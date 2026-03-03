VIP
Most of the People Who Are Mad About Iran Are Stupid
Tipsheet

Bill Clinton Delivered a Death Blow to the Trump-Epstein Narrative Last Week...and Hillary Melted Down

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 03, 2026 6:00 AM
Bill Clinton Delivered a Death Blow to the Trump-Epstein Narrative Last Week...and Hillary Melted Down
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Bill and Hillary Clinton were questioned privately about their connections to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted child predator from New York. This has been part of the Democrats’ final effort to remove Trump from office, but it’s unlikely to succeed. In fact, the people who seem to be losing their jobs are Democratic Party allies, including Larry Summers and Obama’s former White House Counsel, as their names appear in the released files. 

The House Oversight Committee has shared several clips from the deposition, in which former President Bill Clinton stated he has no knowledge of Trump being involved with Epstein’s illegal sexual activities and operations.  

Hillary Clinton suffered a meltdown when a photograph of their deposition was posted in real-time. Mrs. Clinton denied meeting Epstein or having knowledge of his deviant and illegal activities with underage girls  (via Daily Caller): 

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s deposition on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was temporarily halted on Thursday after Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert sent an unauthorized photograph to a conservative podcaster. 

The House Oversight Committee brought the deposition to an abrupt close after Boebert sent a photograph to podcaster Benny Johnson, who posted the photograph on X, though the hearing later proceeded. 

Johnson posted the photo of Clinton testifying and credited Boebert with providing it. When action had been taken, Johnson claimed that the photo was “authorized” and pointed out that Clinton had wanted the deposition to be publicized. 

Either way, the anti-Trump narrative Democrats and the media are trying to manufacture to get the president impeached imploded again. 

Trump was not a fan of Bill Clinton being deposed. Also, in this clip, you can tell Bill's lawyers aren't happy that he's don't smiling when looking at the old photos here:

