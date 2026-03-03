Bill Clinton Delivered a Death Blow to the Trump-Epstein Narrative Last Week...and Hillary Melted Down

Bill and Hillary Clinton were questioned privately about their connections to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier and convicted child predator from New York. This has been part of the Democrats’ final effort to remove Trump from office, but it’s unlikely to succeed. In fact, the people who seem to be losing their jobs are Democratic Party allies, including Larry Summers and Obama’s former White House Counsel, as their names appear in the released files.

The House Oversight Committee has shared several clips from the deposition, in which former President Bill Clinton stated he has no knowledge of Trump being involved with Epstein’s illegal sexual activities and operations.

WATCH: President Clinton calls out Democrats for selective questions & says twice that President Trump is clear of wrongdoing.



🚨 MAJOR BREAKING: Former President Bill Clinton testified under oath that, to his knowledge, President Donald Trump was not involved with Jeffrey Epstein.



President Trump reacting to Former President Bill Clinton's Deposition: "I don't like seeing him deposed."



Hillary Clinton suffered a meltdown when a photograph of their deposition was posted in real-time. Mrs. Clinton denied meeting Epstein or having knowledge of his deviant and illegal activities with underage girls (via Daily Caller):

BREAKING: Hillary Clinton throws an unhinged, hysterical MELTDOWN after we posted a photo of her testifying on Epstein.



She SCREAMS at Republicans and then STORMS out of the room:



"I am DONE WITH THIS. You can hold me in contempt. I'm DONE!"



Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s deposition on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was temporarily halted on Thursday after Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert sent an unauthorized photograph to a conservative podcaster. The House Oversight Committee brought the deposition to an abrupt close after Boebert sent a photograph to podcaster Benny Johnson, who posted the photograph on X, though the hearing later proceeded. Johnson posted the photo of Clinton testifying and credited Boebert with providing it. When action had been taken, Johnson claimed that the photo was “authorized” and pointed out that Clinton had wanted the deposition to be publicized.

Either way, the anti-Trump narrative Democrats and the media are trying to manufacture to get the president impeached imploded again.

Trump was not a fan of Bill Clinton being deposed. Also, in this clip, you can tell Bill's lawyers aren't happy that he's don't smiling when looking at the old photos here:

Bill Clinton is smiling while looking back through old Epstein photos & nodding over memories🤣



