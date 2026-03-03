The Dems' Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Over the Iran Airstrikes Just Imploded, Thanks to Nancy Pelosi

President Trump and Israel have decapitated Iran—literally. Its ballistic missile capabilities have been severely degraded. Its political leadership was annihilated, and its military command structure was eliminated. It’s a rogue state for all intents and purposes. The world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism is no more, its nuclear weapons ambitions buried under the rubble of its dead leaders, and only the Democrats are complaining.

Advertisement

There’s forever war nonsense being spewed, along with the laughable talking point that this is an illegal war. Only anti-Trump clowns and libertarians who’ve never won anything are whining. Regarding the former group, that would be white wine-guzzling liberal women. The last talking point is also a moot point, because when then-President Obama bombed Libya to help the rebels overthrow Gaddafi, Democrats didn’t bat an eye. It was Nancy Pelosi’s remarks that have been making the rounds since the start of Operation Epic Fury, as she said Obama didn’t need permission to conduct airstrikes:

FLASHBACK



Reporter: "You're saying that [Obama] did not need authorization initially and still doesn't need authorization [to strike] Libya?"



Pelosi: "Yes."



🤡



Rules for thee, not for me ... according to Democrats.pic.twitter.com/G3RVjRwRPH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2026

RESURFACED: After President Barack Obama ordered U.S. military strikes in Libya without seeking congressional approval, then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi defended the action and affirmed that Obama did not need congressional approval for the strikes.



Reporter: “Madam… pic.twitter.com/4gvfbWdYp5 — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 2, 2026

Well, well, well, huh? Also, mute your TVs when you hear War Powers Resolution stuff—it’s not going to happen. It’s for sure to die in the Senate, and it might not be constitutional.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.