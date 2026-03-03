VIP
Most of the People Who Are Mad About Iran Are Stupid
Most of the People Who Are Mad About Iran Are Stupid
This Canadian Man Is Poor, So the Government Offered to Kill Him. Here's What Happened.
This Canadian Man Is Poor, So the Government Offered to Kill Him. Here's...
Whose Side Are Democrats On? (Hint: It’s Not America’s)
Whose Side Are Democrats On? (Hint: It’s Not America’s)
VIP
In Defense of Large Families
In Defense of Large Families
VIP
Iran So Far Away From Objectivity, As Epic Fury Has the Media in a Furious Condition
Iran So Far Away From Objectivity, As Epic Fury Has the Media in...
'The Football Town' Captures the Exceptionalism of a Region and a Nation
'The Football Town' Captures the Exceptionalism of a Region and a Nation
Trump Fulfills His Promise
Trump Fulfills His Promise
Townhall Is Unique
Townhall Is Unique
Standing Firm When the Culture Turns
Standing Firm When the Culture Turns
Congress Has Two Plans to Protect Kids Online — One Is Common Sense, the Other Is Overreach
Congress Has Two Plans to Protect Kids Online — One Is Common Sense,...
Seattle Socialists Should Be Sleepless
Seattle Socialists Should Be Sleepless
VIP
The Texas Primaries Are Tomorrow Night. Here Are All of the Races to Watch.
The Texas Primaries Are Tomorrow Night. Here Are All of the Races to...
SCOTUS Hands Republicans A Massive Redistricting Victory
SCOTUS Hands Republicans A Massive Redistricting Victory
U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Fire After Apparent Drone Attack
U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Fire After Apparent Drone Attack
Tipsheet

The Dems' Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Over the Iran Airstrikes Just Imploded, Thanks to Nancy Pelosi

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 03, 2026 12:15 AM
The Dems' Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Over the Iran Airstrikes Just Imploded, Thanks to Nancy Pelosi
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Trump and Israel have decapitated Iran—literally. Its ballistic missile capabilities have been severely degraded. Its political leadership was annihilated, and its military command structure was eliminated. It’s a rogue state for all intents and purposes. The world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism is no more, its nuclear weapons ambitions buried under the rubble of its dead leaders, and only the Democrats are complaining.  

Advertisement

There’s forever war nonsense being spewed, along with the laughable talking point that this is an illegal war. Only anti-Trump clowns and libertarians who’ve never won anything are whining. Regarding the former group, that would be white wine-guzzling liberal women. The last talking point is also a moot point, because when then-President Obama bombed Libya to help the rebels overthrow Gaddafi, Democrats didn’t bat an eye. It was Nancy Pelosi’s remarks that have been making the rounds since the start of Operation Epic Fury, as she said Obama didn’t need permission to conduct airstrikes:

Recommended

Seattle Socialists Should Be Sleepless Chris Talgo
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL NANCY PELOSI OPERATION EPIC FURY

Well, well, well, huh? Also, mute your TVs when you hear War Powers Resolution stuff—it’s not going to happen. It’s for sure to die in the Senate, and it might not be constitutional. 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Seattle Socialists Should Be Sleepless Chris Talgo
Be Armed and Ready – the Asymmetrical Battlefield Could Be Here at Home Kurt Schlichter
SCOTUS Hands Republicans A Massive Redistricting Victory Joseph Chalfant
U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Fire After Apparent Drone Attack Joseph Chalfant
Whose Side Are Democrats On? (Hint: It’s Not America’s) Derek Hunter
U.S. Forces Destroy All Iranian Ships in the Gulf of Oman Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Seattle Socialists Should Be Sleepless Chris Talgo
Advertisement