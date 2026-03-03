VIP
Most of the People Who Are Mad About Iran Are Stupid
Most of the People Who Are Mad About Iran Are Stupid
Republicans Sound Off on Dems Keeping DHS Closed Amid Terror Attack in Austin
Republicans Sound Off on Dems Keeping DHS Closed Amid Terror Attack in Austin
VIP
Is This the Perfect Post Exposing the Insanity of American Lib Women Over These Iranian Airstrikes?
Is This the Perfect Post Exposing the Insanity of American Lib Women Over...
Bill Clinton Delivered a Death Blow to the Trump-Epstein Narrative Last Week...and Hillary Melted Down
Bill Clinton Delivered a Death Blow to the Trump-Epstein Narrative Last Week...and Hillary...
This Canadian Man Is Poor, So the Government Offered to Kill Him. Here's What Happened.
This Canadian Man Is Poor, So the Government Offered to Kill Him. Here's...
The Dems' Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Over the Iran Airstrikes Just Imploded, Thanks to Nancy Pelosi
The Dems' Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Over the Iran Airstrikes Just Imploded, Thanks to...
Whose Side Are Democrats On? (Hint: It’s Not America’s)
Whose Side Are Democrats On? (Hint: It’s Not America’s)
'The Football Town' Captures the Exceptionalism of a Region and a Nation
'The Football Town' Captures the Exceptionalism of a Region and a Nation
Trump Fulfills His Promise
Trump Fulfills His Promise
Townhall Is Unique
Townhall Is Unique
Standing Firm When the Culture Turns
Standing Firm When the Culture Turns
Congress Has Two Plans to Protect Kids Online — One Is Common Sense, the Other Is Overreach
Congress Has Two Plans to Protect Kids Online — One Is Common Sense,...
Seattle Socialists Should Be Sleepless
Seattle Socialists Should Be Sleepless
VIP
The Texas Primaries Are Tomorrow Night. Here Are All of the Races to Watch.
The Texas Primaries Are Tomorrow Night. Here Are All of the Races to...
Tipsheet

Here's What a GOP Rep Said After Being Briefed by Rubio About Operation Epic Fury

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 03, 2026 6:50 AM
Here's What a GOP Rep Said After Being Briefed by Rubio About Operation Epic Fury
AP Photo/Mohsen Ganji

 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed the ‘Gang of Eight’ about Operation Epic Fury yesterday afternoon. Well, some are calling it ‘Gang of Eight-plus.’ Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, spoke with NewsNation’s Katie Pavlich about what he heard. He told the former Townhall editor the following:

Advertisement

"The mission set for this operation is literally seek and destroy. Any piece of military hardware that can reach out and touch Americans or our interests in our region. That is a perfect mission set to respond to the imminent threat that Iran has been."

-"I could not be more happy with the mission set. It is a very pinpointed mission set that goes very directly to addressing what is this threat that has been allowed to metastasis from administrations going back to when I was born - which is allowing Iran to pursue ballistic missiles, missiles, nukes and terrorists."

-On forever war claims: "This is a very specific operation to end the imminent threat that Iran has been against the United States for my lifetime." 

-The clandestine activities of China, Russia and North Korea in the region are a question and concern. What is it that they are working on and preparing to prevent regime change? 

-Ultimately, regime change is up to the Iranian people  

-Re: oil - "Two things can be true at once. This [the operation] was never about China, this absolutely affects China."

-U.S. forces are in the region because of the danger and instability of Iran: "There is an imminent threat against the United States of America every single day that the most radical regime for the last 47 years has existed. They existed to destroy Israel, 100%, but existed to destroy the United States of American just as much and worked every single day to accomplish that...this is an operation to protect all of the forces of the United States of America in the region...The danger, the largest source of instability, why our forces are there is for Iran. It's why our forces exist there."

Recommended

The Dems' Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Over the Iran Airstrikes Just Imploded, Thanks to Nancy Pelosi Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

IRAN MARCO RUBIO MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY OPERATION EPIC FURY

This isn’t a neoconservative project in the way Iraq and Afghanistan were vis-à-vis Bush’s ‘Vulcans’ and the Project for the New American Century. Ground troops aren’t being considered, we’re not going to occupy Iran, and the mission objectives are clear and military-based. This isn’t about spreading Democracy or exporting the principles of the American Revolution here.  

The next wave of attacks is expected to be even bigger. Stay tuned. 

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Dems' Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Over the Iran Airstrikes Just Imploded, Thanks to Nancy Pelosi Matt Vespa
This Canadian Man Is Poor, So the Government Offered to Kill Him. Here's What Happened. Matt Vespa
Whose Side Are Democrats On? (Hint: It’s Not America’s) Derek Hunter
Bill Clinton Delivered a Death Blow to the Trump-Epstein Narrative Last Week...and Hillary Melted Down Matt Vespa
Kamala Harris Did Not Just Say That About the Iran Strikes Matt Vespa
SCOTUS Hands Republicans A Massive Redistricting Victory Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Dems' Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Over the Iran Airstrikes Just Imploded, Thanks to Nancy Pelosi Matt Vespa
Advertisement