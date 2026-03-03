VIP
Most of the People Who Are Mad About Iran Are Stupid
Most of the People Who Are Mad About Iran Are Stupid
The Dems' Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Over the Iran Airstrikes Just Imploded, Thanks to Nancy Pelosi
The Dems' Entire Anti-Trump Narrative Over the Iran Airstrikes Just Imploded, Thanks to...
Whose Side Are Democrats On? (Hint: It's Not America's)
Whose Side Are Democrats On? (Hint: It’s Not America’s)
In Defense of Large Families
In Defense of Large Families
Iran So Far Away From Objectivity, As Epic Fury Has the Media in a Furious Condition
Iran So Far Away From Objectivity, As Epic Fury Has the Media in...
'The Football Town' Captures the Exceptionalism of a Region and a Nation
'The Football Town' Captures the Exceptionalism of a Region and a Nation
Trump Fulfills His Promise
Trump Fulfills His Promise
Townhall Is Unique
Townhall Is Unique
Standing Firm When the Culture Turns
Standing Firm When the Culture Turns
Congress Has Two Plans to Protect Kids Online — One Is Common Sense, the Other Is Overreach
Congress Has Two Plans to Protect Kids Online — One Is Common Sense,...
Seattle Socialists Should Be Sleepless
Seattle Socialists Should Be Sleepless
The Texas Primaries Are Tomorrow Night. Here Are All of the Races to Watch.
The Texas Primaries Are Tomorrow Night. Here Are All of the Races to...
SCOTUS Hands Republicans A Massive Redistricting Victory
SCOTUS Hands Republicans A Massive Redistricting Victory
U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Fire After Apparent Drone Attack
U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Fire After Apparent Drone Attack
This Canadian Man Is Poor, So the Government Offered to Kill Him. Here's What Happened.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 03, 2026 1:30 AM
This Canadian Man Is Poor, So the Government Offered to Kill Him. Here's What Happened.
Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP

Given the insanity that’s gripped Canada, calling a transgender school shooter a ‘gunperson,’ and a host of other social policies that are outright nuts, let’s revisit an old 2022 story about then-54-year-old Amir Farsoud, who was going through the process of government-sponsored suicide. 

Farsoud suffers from crippling back pain and couldn’t find a new place to live when his rooming house at the time was up for sale. He couldn’t afford any place to live and barely got by on the $1,200 disability payments he received in Ontario. He wouldn’t make it on the streets, and knowing that, opted to apply for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAIDS). He fit the criteria, but his doctor knew the real reason why Farsoud was applying for MAIDS. He signed off anyway.  

In essence, the Canadian government told a poor man that death is an option and that we’re here for you since you can’t find a new home. Farsoud said that he doesn’t want to be dead  

“I don’t wish to be dead,” he said when this story aired. It’s a bizarre and disturbing tale.  

Luckily, a 2024 fundraiser helped Farsoud get a new place to live and opt out of MAIDS.  

Amy will have more this week about how Canadian euthanasia has now killed many more people than pets at the end of their lives. That’s tragic and absurd. 

This country really is something:

