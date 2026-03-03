This Canadian Man Is Poor, So the Government Offered to Kill Him. Here's What Happened.

Given the insanity that’s gripped Canada, calling a transgender school shooter a ‘gunperson,’ and a host of other social policies that are outright nuts, let’s revisit an old 2022 story about then-54-year-old Amir Farsoud, who was going through the process of government-sponsored suicide.

Farsoud suffers from crippling back pain and couldn’t find a new place to live when his rooming house at the time was up for sale. He couldn’t afford any place to live and barely got by on the $1,200 disability payments he received in Ontario. He wouldn’t make it on the streets, and knowing that, opted to apply for Medical Assistance in Dying (MAIDS). He fit the criteria, but his doctor knew the real reason why Farsoud was applying for MAIDS. He signed off anyway.

In essence, the Canadian government told a poor man that death is an option and that we’re here for you since you can’t find a new home. Farsoud said that he doesn’t want to be dead

🚨NEW



Canadian government offers man death



...because hes poor. pic.twitter.com/46xz7fDegq — Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Tablesalt13) March 2, 2026

I used to be one of those people who thought people were crazy when they brought up the "slippery slope" for ideas like assisted suicide.



Boy, has Canada proved me wrong. https://t.co/F0aM6gSJTR — Adam B. Coleman, Proud Father & Imperfect Man (@wrong_speak) March 2, 2026

“I don’t wish to be dead,” he said when this story aired. It’s a bizarre and disturbing tale.

Luckily, a 2024 fundraiser helped Farsoud get a new place to live and opt out of MAIDS.

Amy will have more this week about how Canadian euthanasia has now killed many more people than pets at the end of their lives. That’s tragic and absurd.

This country really is something:

In Canada a hair salon was fined $500 for not having “non binary” on their booking site. It caused the person who made the complaint spiral deeper into a metal health crisis who then became unable work for a year.

Of course the media shared this story like this is supposed to be… pic.twitter.com/18GUnnXZ18 — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) February 19, 2026

This is crazy



A resident of Canada has a swollen appendix so was sent to the emergency room



She shows the wait time screen…. It’s over 15 hours to see a doctor. She says she’s already been waiting 3 hours. So that’s 18 hours



This is the Universal Healthcare system in Canada pic.twitter.com/vMOf0OjwCY — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 2, 2026

