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Tipsheet

Trump Admin Removes Rule That Would Have Pushed Kids Into 'Gender-Affirming' Foster Homes

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | July 14, 2026 2:30 PM
Trump Admin Removes Rule That Would Have Pushed Kids Into 'Gender-Affirming' Foster Homes
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

The Trump Administration just revoked a Biden-era rule that sent children to foster homes that would "affirm the alternate sexual orientation" for children who are struggling with gender issues, the Daily Wire reported. The move is part of a larger administrative effort to grow the number of foster homes and encourage families to house children. 

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Under the Biden administration rule, federal agencies were required to ensure children who “self-identify with an alternative sexual orientation or self-identify as something other than their sex in foster care” are placed with families who will affirm them. Catholic families reported being denied the opportunity to foster children due to their beliefs on LGBTQ issues, despite pledging to love and welcome any child regardless of their potential struggles with gender issues. Despite being voided by a Texas district court and never enacted, the provision remained in the Code of Federal Regulations and was removed for "clarity." 

The removal by the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families (ACF) is the latest move under first lady Melania Trump's "Fostering the Future" national initiative, and the government's larger goal of improving child welfare and foster care. Back in March, the ACF wrote a preluding letter to all 50 states to remind them that "children may not be removed from their homes solely because parents decline to support a child’s self-identification as the opposite sex." 

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PARENTAL RIGHTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION LGBTQ+

Assistant Secretary Alex Adams told the Daily Wire that it sends a welcoming message to families. "Nationally, we have a shortage. We only have 57 homes for every 100 kids coming in, so we can and must do better to ensure that there’s enough homes for kids because when there’s not enough homes, kids end up in short-term rentals, hotels, government office spaces, etc." He explained that faith-centered families are most likely to foster children, and that the message HHS sends to them will either "make or break your recruitment and your retention of existing foster homes.” 

He said that the 2024 pro-LGBTQ provision sent the "wrong message," and segregated families into those who are pro-LGBTQ and those who aren't. The removal aligns with Adams' goal of increasing the ratio of foster homes to foster kids in his "Home for Every Child" campaign. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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