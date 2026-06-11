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Tipsheet

First Lady Melania Trump Unveils a Major New Financial Program for Foster Youth

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | June 11, 2026 2:30 PM
First Lady Melania Trump Unveils a Major New Financial Program for Foster Youth
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday announced the launch of “Fostering the Future Accounts,” an initiative aimed at giving foster youth financial autonomy when they turn 18. The program reflects her push to ensure children in foster care have the same access to wealth-building opportunities as other American youth do.

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"Since the earliest days of our Republic, the Treasury has stood for America's financial credibility and stability. This very building is a monument of our confidence in the American experiment," the First Lady said. "Today, we are adding another important layer to the Treasury Department's foundation, economic stewardship. For the first time, children in foster care will have access to a dedicated savings and investment vehicle, fostering the future accounts. Fostering the future accounts gives foster children the same chance for asset ownership and long-term wealth building as every other American child."

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So far, 23 governors across the United States have committed to setting up Fostering the Future Accounts for children in their state’s care.

“Now is the time for everyone to act. All 50 states should pledge to protect America’s foster youth," the First Lady said. "Let’s elevate America’s children above politics. I urge every Governor and business leader in America to help fund these accounts.”

This comes as part of Melania Trump's "Fostering the Future" initiative, which seeks to "harness Federal support, technology, and strategic partnerships to provide young Americans in or transitioning out of the foster care system with the tools they need to become successful adults."

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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