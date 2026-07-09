Talarico Has Another Tenant of His Fake Christianity

As if saying believing God is non-binary, and abortion is permissible, wasn't enough, Texas Senate Candidate James Talarico has a new "Christian" idea making the rounds online. In a recent video, Talarico, a Presbyterian minister, discusses his belief in theological relativism, saying that all religions are equal and lead to the same truth.

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James talarico says Islam and Christianity are "equal pathways to truth."



"I always think of all the world's faith traditions as a circle, with that divine mystery of the universe in the middle. We all have different names for that mystery, whether it's God or Yahweh or Allah or… pic.twitter.com/esjcNOopm4 — Lone Star Liberty PAC (@LoneStar_PAC) July 8, 2026

After discussing his joy over speaking at local Mosques, Talarico makes this claim:

I find such wisdom, comfort and inspiration from faith traditions all over the world. I find that they are all equal pathways to truth. I always think of all the world's faith traditions as a circle with that divine mystery of the universe in the middle. We all have different names for that mystery, whether it's God or Yahweh or Allah or Nirvana or Great Spirit. Whatever you call it, they are all different pathways to the same fundamental truth. It's how I try to stay grounded and rooted.

In John 14:6, Jesus says, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me." While Talarico has spent much of his political career twisting the words of the Bible to fit his progressive agenda, this view of theological relativism might be his hardest to justify. Christianity is founded on this very premise, that Jesus rose from the dead to grant eternal life to those who adhere to him as the truth and the life.

World religions, especially non-Western ones, have distinctly separate ideas about the world and what comes after — and most profess their own objective truth. To equate Christianity with Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, etc., is to erase the very existence of truth and any quest for it. Talarico's view, in line with progressivism, whittles theology down to a malleable philosophy that can conveniently change with the political landscape.

Talarico continues to make a mockery of Christianity while trying to appeal to Texans, 67 percent of whom identify as Christians. His shallow, handholding view of theology directly translates to his political ideology — he wants to abolish ICE, let men compete in women's sports, and fund abortions and "gender-affirming care" using taxpayer dollars. If elected, Talarico will do everything in his power to cement these views into law.

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