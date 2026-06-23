Talarico Offends Christians Yet Again by Claiming He 'Hates' Christianity

Senate Candidate James Talarico (D-TX) really can't keep his mouth shut about his warped view of Christianity, but at least he is telling authentic Christian Texans the truth straight up. In a resurfaced 2021 clip, Talarico says, "I think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity."

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JAMES TALARICO: "I always think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity.”



We already knew this, but it’s convenient to hear him admit it. pic.twitter.com/QBCqKEabIR — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) June 23, 2026

The clip is believed to be from a conversation Talarico had with Rev. Anna Golladay and Robyn Henderson-Espinoza, now identifying as Roberto. Golladay is currently running to unseat longtime Tennessee 3rd Congressional District Rep. Chuck Fleischmann in a deep red district. Espinoza describes herself as an author who "inhabits a nonbinary body, a trans body, a body in two races — and a body continually in discovery." She also describes herself as a "TransQueer, Latinx activist theologian," whom Talarico says is a major source of inspiration to him.

Talarico praised Espinoza's book "Activist Theology" for helping him "expand his imagination," which is "limited by whiteness and masculinity."

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James Talarico blames "whiteness" and "masculinity" for limiting his religious beliefs and looks to self-described “TransQueer, Latinx” activist theologian Roberto Henderson-Espinoza as his "inspiration."

Meet the 'TransQueer Latinx' theologian James Talarico said… pic.twitter.com/XAnzfeYgZ3 — Sergeant News Network (@sgtnewsnetwork) June 23, 2026

The book seems to be where Talarico took his religious beliefs, which include thinking that God is non-binary and abortion is okay, claiming the Annunciation is a divine affirmation of abortion.

Meet the 'TransQueer Latinx' theologian James Talarico said 'continues to inspire me' https://t.co/H7r7HB0JgV pic.twitter.com/WUvblxJVSr — New York Post (@nypost) June 22, 2026

I FOUND IT!



Here’s the video of democrat James Talarico calling God non-binary.



“God is both masculine & feminine & everything in between.”



In the same breath, Talarico said, “[Trans children] are perfect, beautiful, & they are sacred.”



No, Talarico. God isn’t non-binary. pic.twitter.com/RnS21b8TeH — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 31, 2026

According to the NY Post, Espinoza also wrote a paper advocating for “transing religion as one approach to methodologically dismantle the logic of the norm that grounds the reproduction of binarisms and theologies of complementarity," the epitome of a progressive word salad. Talarico's views on transgenderism as being "perfect" and "part of God's design" stem from this kind of thinking.

Unfortunately for Talarico, approximately 67 percent of Texans are Christian. As if his backward theology didn't already prove it, Talarico told over half of his constituents that he hates their religion, while actively trying to disguise Christianity as a radically progressive political tool instead.

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