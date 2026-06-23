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Talarico Offends Christians Yet Again by Claiming He 'Hates' Christianity

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 23, 2026 2:15 PM
Talarico Offends Christians Yet Again by Claiming He 'Hates' Christianity
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Senate Candidate James Talarico (D-TX) really can't keep his mouth shut about his warped view of Christianity, but at least he is telling authentic Christian Texans the truth straight up. In a resurfaced 2021 clip, Talarico says, "I think of myself as a Christian who hates Christianity." 

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The clip is believed to be from a conversation Talarico had with Rev. Anna Golladay and Robyn Henderson-Espinoza, now identifying as Roberto. Golladay is currently running to unseat longtime Tennessee 3rd Congressional District Rep. Chuck Fleischmann in a deep red district. Espinoza describes herself as an author who "inhabits a nonbinary body, a trans body, a body in two races — and a body continually in discovery." She also describes herself as a "TransQueer, Latinx activist theologian," whom Talarico says is a major source of inspiration to him. 

Talarico praised Espinoza's book "Activist Theology" for helping him "expand his imagination," which is "limited by whiteness and masculinity." 

The book seems to be where Talarico took his religious beliefs, which include thinking that God is non-binary and abortion is okay, claiming the Annunciation is a divine affirmation of abortion. 

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ABORTION CHRISTIANITY TEXAS TRANSGENDER JAMES TALARICO

According to the NY Post, Espinoza also wrote a paper advocating for “transing religion as one approach to methodologically dismantle the logic of the norm that grounds the reproduction of binarisms and theologies of complementarity," the epitome of a progressive word salad. Talarico's views on transgenderism as being "perfect" and "part of God's design" stem from this kind of thinking. 

Unfortunately for Talarico, approximately 67 percent of Texans are Christian. As if his backward theology didn't already prove it, Talarico told over half of his constituents that he hates their religion, while actively trying to disguise Christianity as a radically progressive political tool instead. 

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