A Kingdom Divided Against Itself Cannot Stand

The failure of America’s education system has been one of the greatest disasters, maybe the greatest, in the nation’s history. We handed most educational institutions over to the government, which means they would be run by politicians, who care for nothing but their own power and self-aggrandizement and control of others. Freedom is not what government wants; indeed, it is the very antithesis thereof.

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America’s Founders recognized that some government is necessary to protect our rights against monsters who would try to take them from us. Thus, government, which is, by definition, the collectivization (or nationalization) of force to secure us against evil, has a purpose to play in a nation. But since the government largely controls the power, it is very dangerous to liberty. Our Founders understood that, which is why they tried to limit the power and role of government in American society.

And while our Founders were great believers in education (Thomas Jefferson: “The cornerstone of democracy rests on the foundation of an educated electorate”), they did not, in our Constitution, give government a role in, much less the oversight, of the country’s education establishment. Education is simply not something that government can do well; it isn’t something that can effectively be forced upon people. People must want to learn, and while, yes, some information—true or false—can be crammed into any human brain, only a willing mind will receive true knowledge and the wisdom and virtue that come from it. Government cannot produce that kind of people; only freedom can. Basically, throughout history, governments have been good at one thing—killing people—which is what one would expect when you collectivize or nationalize force.

But, to illustrate the tremendous failure of the American education system, let me give one recent quote from the Democrats' latest darling of ignorance and (yes) stupidity, James Talarico. He is rivaling AOC for the number of inanities that can be poured forth from one human tongue. Talarico recently said that he was “a Christian who hates Christianity.” How can any thinking human being make a statement like that? It’s like the synapses in his brain, or something, just don’t connect. This is as ridiculous a statement as a human being can make. I’m not even sure AOC could have concocted that one.

But this is a major problem that we face. We are dealing with people who, because of their miseducation, are totally irrational. They no longer know how to think, how to draw conclusions based solely on evidence. They couldn’t add two plus two rationally and get a correct answer. Democrat politicians, especially, will say or do anything in order to get a vote, regardless of how inane or ridiculous it sounds to intelligent people. And what is even more frightening is that millions of people believe them! U.S

Democrat Reps. AOC (NY-14), Maxine Waters (CA-43), and Ilhan Omar (MN-5) get elected and re-elected by over a majority of the people in their districts. The most recent poll I saw has Talarico at 47 percent in Texas. I know it’s early, and most people aren’t paying attention, but one percent would be too many for that guy, if the American people were educated the way they should be. The education system in America is producing too many dullards.

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How can a true Christian—a true follower of Christ—hate the religion Jesus established? Actually, Talarico spoke one falsehood and one truth: he definitely isn’t a Christian, but he does hate Christianity. Every Democrat does.

The nation has certainly changed in its 250 years, and nations do that, of course. In 1800, Talarico would never have been nominated by a political party, and he wouldn’t have gotten ten votes from any part of the country if he had been. America has left its founding principles—Judeo-Christian morality and virtuous limited government—for the divided kingdom we see today. And that Jesus, whose religion Talarico hates, said, “If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand.” Is America living on borrowed time?

As historian Will Durant wrote regarding the ancient Persian empire, “[It is not] natural that nations diverse in language, religion, morals, and traditions should long remain united; there is nothing organic in such a union, and compulsion must repeatedly be applied to maintain the artificial bond.” Diversity is not America’s strength; it is the very thing that is splintering the nation into a thousand warring sects. Durant further explains how Persian failed: “In its two hundred years of empire Persia did nothing to lessen this heterogeneity, these centrifugal forces.” Persia “was content to rule a mob of nations, and never thought of making them into a state.” And when faced by a numerically much smaller, but united, people, Persia crumbled into dust; its “diversity” was no match for Alexander’s “unity.”

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The Democrat Party, people like James Talarico, are doing everything they can to turn America into a “mob of nations” and not a united “state.” It’s not impossible to unite divergent peoples, those who have different religions, ethnicities, native languages, and traditions; it can be done. But it’s not easy, and it takes effort. AND…proper education. A common goal must continually be elevated before these diverse people, not just by government, but by all aspects of society. And, frankly, if the diverse peoples don’t want to be part of the whole, if one major element of that society—like the Democrat Party—is condemning that united goal…well, remember, the “mob of nations” weren’t willing to die for Persia. And they won’t die for America, either.

Early diverse immigrants—though most of them were Europeans—came to America because they wanted to be a part of America, and they were taught to love and honor the country. They became Americans. It can be done. Is it being done today? Is Ilhan Omar teaching her constituents to love or hate America? Unity—or division? What is our education system producing today? Americans…or too many Democrats?

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com), and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: Whitewater, River Bend, Return to River Bend, Allie’s Dilemma, and Kendrick and other stories. Follow me on “X”: @thailandmkl.

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