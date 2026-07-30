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Seattle's Police Chief Fired by Mayor Wilson Over Shambolic Handling of Food Festival Shooting

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Jul 30, 2026 6:00 AM July 30, 2026 6:00 AM
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Seattle's Police Chief Fired by Mayor Wilson Over Shambolic Handling of Food Festival Shooting
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

On Sunday, Seattle faced a tragic ending to its food festival: two people exchanged gunfire, leading to three deaths and four injuries. The Bite of Seattle festival, which was ending that day, was not the target of any attack. One person, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody, while another remains at large, but the city’s alert system was not activated. No one was aware of the shooting or the second shooter, who still has not been caught. 

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There are no details on the shooting, and the local media were angered when the initial press conference was delayed five hours, reportedly on the police department's order, citing the arrival of dignitaries—Gov. Bob Ferguson and Rep. Pramila Jayapal—who wanted to attend. However, it remains unclear who ordered the delay, as the offices of both politicians were unaware of any press conference until 10 PM on the night of the shooting. Police Chief Shon Barnes wasn’t even in when this happened. 

Barnes has since faced questions about his attendance, especially after this shooting. Why wasn’t he there? He argued with local media when pressed. We understand police chiefs need to travel and attend conferences, but it’s a different matter when this guy isn’t around. He lives in Chicago, by the way. Let’s hope the CCTV footage has been analyzed, because 17 hours after the shooting, it hadn’t. It’s a public relations fiasco, and Mayor Katie Wilson decided to fire Barnes (via Fox13 Seattle):

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes was relieved of his duties Wednesday night by Mayor Katie Wilson, five different sources tell FOX 13 Seattle.

According to sources, Barnes began texting individuals Wednesday night discussing his dismissal. Barnes had been scheduled to conduct 1-on-1 interviews with Seattle media Wednesday afternoon, but those interviews were abruptly canceled. At 6:30 p.m., he appeared at a silent vigil for victims of the Bite of Seattle shooting. He left abruptly, and sources tell FOX 13 he had a meeting with the mayor after the vigil.

[…]

On Sunday night, July 26, the Seattle Police Department and city officials faced criticism after waiting several hours to hold a news conference about the Bite of Seattle shooting. 

Seattle police Assistant Chief Tyrone Davis finally provided an update at a Sunday evening briefing, which Chief Shon Barnes did not attend.

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Total fiasco.

It was later determined that one of the three people killed in the shooting was one of the shooters. Yes, he had a criminal history.

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News Topics CRIME | FOX NEWS | GUN VIOLENCE | LAW AND ORDER
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