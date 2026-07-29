Rand Paul Reveals What Shocked Him About Anthony Fauci's Testimony. This Can't Be Real.

Okay, well, I’m not sure I believe this, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY): it "surprised you that Dr. Anthony Fauci pleaded the Fifth today? Just because we think it’s not applicable due to the blanket pardon he received from brain-dead Joe Biden doesn’t mean he won’t do it. This is an egomaniac, and as we’ve seen often, even with judges, people will do and say whatever, regardless of the facts.

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Senator @RandPaul says he was surprised Anthony Fauci took the Fifth at his hearing today - despite receiving a sweeping pardon from President Biden.



Tune in for the full interview with @KatiePavlich on @NewsNation! pic.twitter.com/XmNKYnK05F — Katie Pavlich Tonight (@KatiePavlichNN) July 29, 2026

Now, what is certain is that the pardon wouldn’t have covered Fauci if he perjured himself before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday. So, what’s going on? You all know, as James Erdman, a CIA whistleblower, mentioned in his May testimony and his interview with Catherine Herridge. There’s corruption, obfuscation, and gross conflicts of interest. As he said, follow the money.

So, no, I’m not shocked that Fauci clammed up today. What’s next? A vote on contempt, and Paul laid out the argument with Katie Pavlich of NewsNation and formerly of Townhall:

So next week, we will vote to hold him in contempt of Congress. That is a felony, and he can be prosecuted. We can't prosecute him, but we refer him to the Department of Justice. So there is a question. Can you plead the Fifth Amendment when you've been pardoned? If you've already been granted immunity, how can you be seeking immunity from self-incrimination if you've already been granted immunity?

Rogue left-leaning judges are challenging the Supreme Court over Trump’s immigration enforcement efforts. Try this out.

Fauci invoked the Fifth Amendment over 100 times during Tuesday's hearing.

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