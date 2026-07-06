VIP
I'm So Done With the Communists
I'm So Done With the Communists
The Latest Graham Platner Allegation Just Dropped
The Latest Graham Platner Allegation Just Dropped
Trump Derangement Syndrome Strikes Again As Leftists Root Against US Men's Soccer Team
Trump Derangement Syndrome Strikes Again As Leftists Root Against US Men's Soccer Team
Prosecutors Are About to Lay Out Their Case Against Charlie Kirk Assassin
Prosecutors Are About to Lay Out Their Case Against Charlie Kirk Assassin
Francesca Hong Would Put the Palestinian Cause Ahead of Wisconsin Voters
Francesca Hong Would Put the Palestinian Cause Ahead of Wisconsin Voters
Bishop Barron Warns Us That Commies Like Mamdani Are a Threat to Religious Freedom
Bishop Barron Warns Us That Commies Like Mamdani Are a Threat to Religious...
VIP
AccuWeather's Cheap Shot at a Sick Child
AccuWeather's Cheap Shot at a Sick Child
Mamdani Does Damage Control After His Despicable Anti-American 250th Anniversary Speech
Mamdani Does Damage Control After His Despicable Anti-American 250th Anniversary Speech
New York Times Columnist Laments the 'Malaise' of America's 250th by Hoping to Turn Us Into Norway
New York Times Columnist Laments the 'Malaise' of America's 250th by Hoping to...
Cuba Just Suffered a Nationwide Blackout
Cuba Just Suffered a Nationwide Blackout
Graham Platner Abruptly Cancels Campaign Event As Rumors Swirl He Plans to Drop Out
Graham Platner Abruptly Cancels Campaign Event As Rumors Swirl He Plans to Drop...
VIP
Trump Administration Doubles Down on Cuba Amid Another Blackout
Trump Administration Doubles Down on Cuba Amid Another Blackout
'Young Washington' Gets a Sequel After Smashing Box Office Expectations
'Young Washington' Gets a Sequel After Smashing Box Office Expectations
Could the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Finally End?
Could the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Finally End?
Tipsheet

FIFA Responds to Belgium’s Appeal of Decision to Let Balogun Play in Tonight's Game

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | July 06, 2026 2:05 PM
FIFA Responds to Belgium’s Appeal of Decision to Let Balogun Play in Tonight's Game
AP Photo/Andre Penner

Sorry to all the leftists and Europeans who cried about FIFA's decision to suspend Team USA star Folarin Balogun's one-game ban in tonight's World Cup match. FIFA has reportedly denied Belgium's appeal of the decision, meaning Balogun is expected to start for Team USA tonight. 

Advertisement

Balogun was issued a highly controversial red card during last week's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, prompting President Trump to reportedly call FIFA President Gianni Infantino to request a review of the one-game ban. Subsequently, a team of Trump-assembled lawyers presented a case for suspending the ban for a one-year probationary period. FIFA announced on Sunday that it would suspend Balogun's one-game ban, making him eligible to play in Monday's game. This morning, after a wave of backlash, FIFA granted Belgium the right to appeal the decision before tonight's match in Seattle. Now, the appeal is being denied. 

The Athletic is reporting that the request submitted by the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) was rendered "inadmissible" by the FIFA appeals committee, on the grounds that “the RBFA is not a party to the proceedings and, as such, has no standing to appeal the decision,” FIFA said in a statement. 

Recommended

The Latest Graham Platner Allegation Just Dropped Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP SPORTS USA WORLD CUP

The RBFA responded to the ruling with their own statement.

To date, the RBFA has still not received any grounds for this decision, nor has it received the information it has been requesting since the start of this procedure for a copy of the decision and the motivation declaring the player eligible as well as the referee’s report. Which is a breach of FIFA regulations.

The RBFA has informed the United States Soccer Federation that it contests the eligibility of the player, should the player be listed on the referee’s team sheet. This leaves all further actions open.


The decision to let Balogun play has sparked a new controversy over the independence of FIFA's decision-making, prompting the FIFA president to release a statement to X.  

In the post, he wrote that he "regularly discusses matters related to the FIFA World Cup with the President of the United States." 

Advertisement

President Trump spoke on his decision to call Infantino during a press conference today, saying, "I didn't tell him what to do, I can't tell him what to do." 

The U.S. and Belgium will face off tonight at 8 PM ET in Seattle in the round of 16. The winner will face either Portugal or Spain in the quarterfinals in Los Angeles on Friday. 

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Latest Graham Platner Allegation Just Dropped Matt Vespa
Mamdani Does Damage Control After His Despicable Anti-American 250th Anniversary Speech Amy Curtis
Doug Burgum Embarrasses CNN's Dana Bash Over Reflecting Pool Vandal Amy Curtis
The LGBTQ Movement Just Found Out How Islamic Nations Actually Feel About Them Amy Curtis
Trump Derangement Syndrome Strikes Again As Leftists Root Against US Men's Soccer Team Jeff Charles
Chip Away at Birthright Citizenship Until We Can Finish It Off Entirely Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Latest Graham Platner Allegation Just Dropped Matt Vespa
Advertisement