Not So Fast: Belgium Appeals Balogun Decision Ahead of USA Game Tonight

Here's How Mamdani's Wife Marked the Fourth of July
Here's How Mamdani's Wife Marked the Fourth of July
Two Blue Cities Were War Zones Over the Holiday Weekend
Two Blue Cities Were War Zones Over the Holiday Weekend
This Former Elizabeth Warren Staffer Attended the Ayatollah's Funeral, and Here's What She Had to Say
This Former Elizabeth Warren Staffer Attended the Ayatollah's Funeral, and Here's What She...
A Democrat Just Vowed to Investigate America's 250th Celebration for Daring to Invoke Christianity
A Democrat Just Vowed to Investigate America's 250th Celebration for Daring to Invoke...
Variety's Latest Story on Rob Reiner Shows How Deeply They're Infected With Trump Derangement Syndrome
Variety's Latest Story on Rob Reiner Shows How Deeply They're Infected With Trump...
A WI School Teacher's Fourth of July Posts Just Landed Her in Hot Water
A WI School Teacher's Fourth of July Posts Just Landed Her in Hot...
VIP
Patriot Front Returns Just in Time to Undermine America's 250th Celebrations
Patriot Front Returns Just in Time to Undermine America's 250th Celebrations
Democrats Want to Tax Billionaires More, but Never Propose Taxing Working Americans Less
Democrats Want to Tax Billionaires More, but Never Propose Taxing Working Americans Less
Ketanji Brown Jackson Hits the Front Page of Essence Magazine, and Check Out How They Describe Her
Ketanji Brown Jackson Hits the Front Page of Essence Magazine, and Check Out...
The LGBTQ Movement Just Found Out How Islamic Nations Actually Feel About Them
The LGBTQ Movement Just Found Out How Islamic Nations Actually Feel About Them
The Next Great American Frontier
The Next Great American Frontier
Charlie Kirk's Family Set for First Face-to-Face With Alleged Assassin Tyler Robinson in Court
Charlie Kirk's Family Set for First Face-to-Face With Alleged Assassin Tyler Robinson in...
Ted Cruz On the Supreme Court? Trump Reveals Why He Would Think About It
Ted Cruz On the Supreme Court? Trump Reveals Why He Would Think About...
Trump Accounts Launch With Historic Stock Market Move
Trump Accounts Launch With Historic Stock Market Move
Tipsheet

Not So Fast: Belgium Appeals Balogun Decision Ahead of USA Game Tonight

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | July 06, 2026 11:00 AM
Not So Fast: Belgium Appeals Balogun Decision Ahead of USA Game Tonight
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Belgium has been granted the right to appeal FIFA's decision to suspend Folarin Balogun for one match ahead of tonight's USA-Belgium Round of 16 match. The case will be heard by an independent member of the FIFA appeals committee.

Advertisement

Folarin Balogun, the USA's star player, received a highly controversial red card during last week's win against Bosnia and Herzegovina after stepping on a player's ankle, which means he will be banned from the upcoming game against Belgium.  Balogun's ban was then suspended on Sunday after President Trump directed an "elite legal team" to challenge the call. 

Shortly after, heads of the Belgian Federation formally wrote to FIFA to appeal the decision, saying they were "astonished." Their request was granted, and the USA and Belgium were told to submit their cases to be heard by 8:00 AM ET Monday, ahead of the match later this evening. 

Recommended

The LGBTQ Movement Just Found Out How Islamic Nations Actually Feel About Them Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP USA WORLD CUP

 UEFA released the following statement, saying that the suspension of the ban "crossed a line" after Belgium was granted an appeal. 

Yesterday’s decision to suspend for a probationary period of a year the implementation of the one-match automatic suspension following the red card issued to the player Folarin Balogun crossed a red line.

Football, like any other sports, relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition. Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case not. A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted. It is a principle embedded in regulations, which cannot be made subject to exceptions, let alone in the middle of a tournament where several other players have been in the same situation and regularly served their suspension.

When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined. Equally, such decision creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar situations will now require an equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition.

Football is the most loved sport in the world because it is a beautiful game and is trusted because it is played everywhere with the same laws. A tournament is never a pure standalone and, if the tournament in question is the World Cup, it has the power to drive positive or negative consequences on the game as a whole.

We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision.

Advertisement

It is unclear whether a decision will be made before tonight's match in Seattle, scheduled for 8:00 PM ET. 

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The LGBTQ Movement Just Found Out How Islamic Nations Actually Feel About Them Amy Curtis
A Democrat Just Vowed to Investigate America's 250th Celebration for Daring to Invoke Christianity Amy Curtis
Chip Away at Birthright Citizenship Until We Can Finish It Off Entirely Kurt Schlichter
A WI School Teacher's Fourth of July Posts Just Landed Her in Hot Water Amy Curtis
New Fed Report Shows How Joe Biden's Illegal Alien Invasion Brutalized Our Economy Matt Vespa
Watch Doug Burgum Deliver a Brutal Reality Check to CNN Regarding the Reflecting Pool Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The LGBTQ Movement Just Found Out How Islamic Nations Actually Feel About Them Amy Curtis
Advertisement