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The Reactions to FIFA Getting the Trump Card on Folarin Balogun's Red Card Are Amazing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 06, 2026 6:50 AM
The Reactions to FIFA Getting the Trump Card on Folarin Balogun's Red Card Are Amazing
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

On Wednesday, Folarin Balogun received a red card during the US Men’s National Team’s game against Bosnia. We won 2-0. We’re facing Belgium tonight, but Balogun was supposed to be suspended. In an Independence Day miracle, FIFA reversed the suspension. Reportedly, President Trump assembled a team of lawyers to challenge it. Belgium is stunned (via CNBC):

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President Donald Trump reportedly asked FIFA to review a one-game World Cup suspension of U.S Men’s National Team striker Folarin Balogun before the international soccer regulatory body surprisingly reversed the ban on Sunday.

Trump cheered FIFA’s decision, which allows the 25-year-old Balogun to play against Belgium in Monday’s match in Seattle.

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Belgian football authorities are exploring potential options in response, while European football’s governing body UEFA is expected to comment later on Monday.

On Wednesday, Balogun received a controversial red card for a foul, causing the top American goal scorer to be sent off the field during his squad’s 2-0 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

That red card resulted in an immediate one-game suspension without appeal, as is normal.

But FIFA, for the first time in more than 60 years of World Cup matches, said it would allow him to play in the next game.

The reactions were gold.

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