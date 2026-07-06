The Reactions to FIFA Getting the Trump Card on Folarin Balogun's Red Card Are Amazing

On Wednesday, Folarin Balogun received a red card during the US Men’s National Team’s game against Bosnia. We won 2-0. We’re facing Belgium tonight, but Balogun was supposed to be suspended. In an Independence Day miracle, FIFA reversed the suspension. Reportedly, President Trump assembled a team of lawyers to challenge it. Belgium is stunned (via CNBC):
President Donald Trump reportedly asked FIFA to review a one-game World Cup suspension of U.S Men’s National Team striker Folarin Balogun before the international soccer regulatory body surprisingly reversed the ban on Sunday.
Trump cheered FIFA’s decision, which allows the 25-year-old Balogun to play against Belgium in Monday’s match in Seattle.
“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.
Belgian football authorities are exploring potential options in response, while European football’s governing body UEFA is expected to comment later on Monday.
On Wednesday, Balogun received a controversial red card for a foul, causing the top American goal scorer to be sent off the field during his squad’s 2-0 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
That red card resulted in an immediate one-game suspension without appeal, as is normal.
But FIFA, for the first time in more than 60 years of World Cup matches, said it would allow him to play in the next game.
The reactions were gold.
I’M CRYING 😂😂— Hater Report (@HaterReport) July 5, 2026
pic.twitter.com/NBWI5rgnTA
Flo Balogun returning to the USA locker room https://t.co/Fqz9MMZZXO pic.twitter.com/OYbgP7CRdp— Kevin Finnerty (@timeimmemorial_) July 5, 2026
“Well his name was Folarin Balogun, that’s a mouthful isn’t it? And they gave him a red card. Very unfair. Very nasty. So I called up FIFA and I said ‘FIFA you better give us our guy back’ and they did. And they did it so fast it’d make your head spin. But it turns out he’s an… pic.twitter.com/H4bHksp9jS— Pub (@PubWanghaf) July 6, 2026
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FIFA apologizing to Folarin Balogun after dropping his 1 game suspension pic.twitter.com/2PEORZ9Oin— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin) July 5, 2026
Balogun did it. The absolute madman did it. https://t.co/3KDPqTkUGg pic.twitter.com/X7tHdimgTe— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 5, 2026
https://t.co/D0WcBZ0Bpe pic.twitter.com/h5Y2smboHo— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 6, 2026
Hahahahahahahaaha https://t.co/ngedxtPhTn— Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 6, 2026
Donald Trump calling FIFA Headquarters to get Balogun’s bullshit red card suspension lifted. pic.twitter.com/MHOZE8mYFb— Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 5, 2026
Balogun’s lawyer pic.twitter.com/A1CDVXkZSn— Tactical Manager (@ManagerTactical) July 5, 2026
A suspiciously favorable administrative decision means we're a real soccer country now.— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 5, 2026
“Sir, can U.S. Soccer appeal the red card?”— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) July 5, 2026
“No, they cannot.”
“So how is Folarin Balogun cleared to play?”
“Nobody knows.” pic.twitter.com/FaZ1uvHlRB
I’m no soccer fan, but Team USA is still alive.
LET’S GO
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