House Republicans Mark America 250 by Highlighting Legislative Wins

The Republican Study Committee (RSC) hosted a roundtable ahead of the holiday to celebrate the biggest wins that House Republicans have delivered, including tax cuts for working families, Trump Accounts, the crackdown on waste, fraud, and abuse, and much more.

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Republican Rep. August Pfluger (TX-11), Chairman of the committee, kicked off the conversation:

We didn't just talk about putting families first. We passed the historic Working Families Tax Cuts Act and put money back into the pockets of the people who are working, a generational win for the American people. We helped make sure Trump Accounts happened, to give every child in this country a head start before they even cast a vote or file a tax return. We didn't just talk about a secure border. After years of illegal crossings under the last administration, we shut it down to the tune of zero crossings in 12 months.

On the topics of waste, fraud, and abuse, the Chairman mentioned the passage of the rescission package and discussed historic investments in the military.

Rep. Mark Alford (MO-4) kept the ball rolling, discussing the tax reduction that has made life easier for his constituents. He looked ahead to the future as well, saying, "It's easy to look back on this first anniversary of the 'One Big Beautiful Bill' and say, 'look what we accomplished.' We have to look forward. We have to make sure that we are offering the American people hope for the future."

Rep. Erin Houchin (IN-9) referenced the relief that small business owners and farmers have felt. She praised the repeal of the "death tax," which allows southern Indiana farmers to pass their inheritance to their children without state taxes. Her colleague, Marlin Stutzman (IN-3), said the Working Families Tax Cut Act has benefited consumers in the auto industry. "Over 1.4 million filers claimed no tax on car loan interest on cars built in America."

Other committee members spoke about the success of the Trump accounts, which are federally backed, tax-advantaged investment accounts that give $1,000 to babies born between 2025 and 2028. "Trump accounts are so important, it's the best thing that we can do as a legislative body, as a gift for the 250th to our next generation," said Rep. Blake Moore (UT-2).

On the topic of waste, fraud, and abuse, Rep. Pete Stauber (MN-8) shouted out citizen journalists for their work in exposing the fraud in his state, saying, "When you're looking at $19 billion fraud in the state of Minnesota, it's unconscionable, and this President and his administration are stopping it."

No taxes on tips, social security, and overtime were other temporary provisions included in the Tax Cut Act, which several committee members reflected on and praised, though there was no mention of a forward-looking strategy to lock them in once they expire.

Absent from the conversation was the possibility that Democrats could regain control of the House in November, which could threaten the work Republicans have done thus far. However, Rep. Jeff Crank (CO-5) called out Democrats for not voting for the tax cuts:

"Not a single Democrat voted to cut taxes, they all voted for a $4.5 trillion dollar tax increase, the largest tax increase in history. They voted against increasing compensation to our servicemen and women...they voted to continue allowing fraud, waste, and abuse in Medicaid. They gave America a stark choice. This caucus, and our Republican caucus, chose to do a different thing, and that was to shine light on the greatness of America, and continue to put our trust and faith in the American people."

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The Working Families Tax Cuts Act put approximately $82 billion back into the pockets of Americans, with workers and families receiving over $310 billion in total tax refunds, marking an 11 percent increase in individual refunds since the previous year, a massive win for the country as it celebrates 250 years. With midterms on the horizon, House Republicans are focused on maintaining control while continuing to drive down costs and provide more wins for the American people.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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