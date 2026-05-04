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Trump to Small Businesses: 'You're the Lifeblood of the American Economy'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 04, 2026 8:00 PM
Trump to Small Businesses: 'You're the Lifeblood of the American Economy'
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

WHITE HOUSE - President Trump was slightly delayed in arriving at his small business summit due to a shooting near the White House that briefly led to a lockdown: an armed man engaged Secret Service officers near the Washington Monument. The suspect was shot and is recovering in the hospital, but a juvenile bystander was also hit and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

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It was a lengthy event, with Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison and other guests asked to say a few words, while Small Business Administration head Kelly Loeffler praised the administration for distributing $45 billion to over 85,000 small businesses. The president then pointedly said that the people in the room, the small business owners and entrepreneurs, were the economic lifeblood of the American economy. 

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY TAXES WHITE HOUSE

The president also didn’t waste a moment to take a swipe at his predecessor:

Biden added $6 trillion worth of new regulations that created an estimated 356 hours of paperwork every year for small businesses. You know what that means? Better than anybody's means no good. Their policies punish our working citizens, and our policies protect you and reward you

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He later touted the amount of investment that’s been poured in since the start of his second presidency:

You know, in this term, we have $18 trillion being invested in our country. And if you look at the last administration had less than $1 trillion for four years. We have 18 trillion during 11 months and 12 months coming yet in terms of the numbers, but in 11 months, $18 trillion investments.

We’re rolling, thanks to the big, beautiful bill, which Trump would like to rename “the great big beautiful tax cut bill and regulation cut bill.”

No tax on tips, overtime, or social security has helped tens of millions this tax season, with the no tax on overtime being especially popular. 

More hardworking Americans are holding onto their hard-earned cash. What’s not to like? 

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