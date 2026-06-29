Millions of New York Taxpayer Dollars are About to Fund Trans Youth

Taxpayers are about to fund a massive plan to the tune of $15 million to retain "trans medical services for youth and adults in NYC." Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced the plan last week, in what appears to be a reduction from his original campaign promise to spend $65 million. “Every New Yorker should have the freedom to live as themselves and access the health care they need,” Mamdani said.

Advertisement

Mayor Zohran Mamdani hosted a Pride party at NYC Town Hall, where he announced a $15 MILLION investment into "gender affirming care," aka genital mutilations.



Your taxes are being used to perform sex change surgeries on mentally ill people. pic.twitter.com/u5pssFhHOX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 10, 2026

Democratic New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is shelling out $15 million in an effort to broaden transgender services for city residents, Them first reported Friday. The Mamdani administration’s new effort will include three initiatives designed to… https://t.co/fSRLxkQndB pic.twitter.com/oj0V8IcHih — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) June 29, 2026

The plan will reportedly be rolled out over two years and includes three initiatives: a direct "transgender" service access fund, a call and text line to aid "transitioners," and additional funds for "LGBTQ medical care."

The announcement comes as many New York hospitals are freezing their programs in response to mounting pressures from the Trump administration, the New York Post reported. The new plan will not install new "transgender care" programs, as prominent hospital systems halted their "transition care" services because of the Trump Administration's threats to revoke federal funding to all institutions with similar programs. NYU Langone Health and Mount Sinai Health System were subpoenaed by the Federal Government, but a federal judge blocked the Justice Department from accessing sensitive medical records of trans patients through subpoena.

“As the federal government attacks transgender people and attempts to intimidate patients, families and providers, New York City is stepping up. We will protect care, support the providers delivering it and make clear that trans New Yorkers belong in this city. Health care is a human right, and we will do everything in our power to defend it," Mamdani said.

As socialism slowly undertakes the Democrat party, taxes will not only increase, but will be used to fund insane progressive policies such as this. All three NY House candidates who were endorsed by Mamdani won their seats. The problem is alive, and Americans need to wake up before it is too late.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.