Fan Claims Detroit Tigers Ejected Her for Wearing 'Jesus Over Pride' Shirt

A woman is claiming she was ejected from last Friday's Detroit Tigers Game for her shirt that said "Jesus over Pride."

BREAKING: Woman says she was kicked out of a @tigers game for a shirt that said “Jesus over Pride” pic.twitter.com/jLNTeEOWHp — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 25, 2026

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In the video, the woman, Paige Combs-Morgan, is seen with police and asks them to confirm that she is being removed because of her shirt. During the game, Morgan was seen with her arms stretched behind home plate so that the writing on her shirt would be visible on the TV broadcast.

Morgan described the situation in an interview with New Media Detroit, saying, "I was showing my shirt behind home plate. We're all allowed to be on TV, right? I wasn't being obnoxious, but the fact that this is why I got kicked out, not even removed or asked to take my shirt off, I got completely kicked out because my shirt offended people."

In an altercation with what appears to be a Detroit Tigers staff member, Morgan is told to put the phone down, or she will be ejected. "Put the phone down, we're not going to tape this," he said. The staff member told her to shut off the recording before telling security to "get her out of here." Allegedly, staff told Morgan that they had received complaints about her shirt and that she was being ejected because the content was offending people.

Morgan says she was never simply asked to leave on her own. "I believe there were eight people that escorted me out. There were definitely cops, and four managers. They acted like I committed a crime for existing there," she said. She believes their goal was to intimidate her, saying, "They just wanted me to leave and get out of there, to not talk about it anymore."

According to staff, she was not removed for the content of her shirt but rather for her refusal to sit down, saying she was blocking the view of other fans.

"Even if they don't agree with me, I should still be able to wear whatever I want," Morgan said. Morgan has not said whether or not she will pursue legal action, but because Major League Baseball teams are private businesses, teams typically have the authority to enforce the dress code and determine the code of conduct.

The altercation occurred after a week of controversy over MLB Pride Nights, during which several San Francisco Giants players wrote Bible verses on their "Pride Night" hats. The move prompted a back-and-forth between MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO). Manfred cleared the air by declaring players would not face consequences, admitting that Giants players were not properly informed of their ability to refrain from wearing the "Pride Night" hats.

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