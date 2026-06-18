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Tipsheet

Video Surfaces of Democrat Talarico Partnering With Group That Wants to Destroy Texas Energy Industry

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 18, 2026 11:15 AM
Video Surfaces of Democrat Talarico Partnering With Group That Wants to Destroy Texas Energy Industry
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Another video resurfaced of Democrat Senate Candidate James Talarico, who's made a name for himself by fantasizing about "trans kids" and claiming that God is nonbinary. Now, Talarico is going viral for welcoming the leftist climate activist group Third Act into the Lone Star State, the oil capital of the U.S. At the time of the June 2024 video, Third Act was working to destroy the fossil fuel and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) industry by urging major banks to divest and stop building LNG exports along the Gulf. 

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"Your arrival couldn't come at a better time. I am so grateful that all of you have decided to engage in this important, critical, and historic work," Talarico said as he welcomed the group. "This is the most important work in the most important time, in the most important place, and I look forward to doing it alongside all of you." 

Talarico was serving as a State Representative at the time of the video, and began actively working with Third Act Texas to call for 100% renewable resources immediately, as reported by Fox

The video raises questions about whether Talarico will actually support the energy economy and its workers, like his campaign promises. 

The Talarico for Texas campaign site states the following: 

We’re the energy leader of the world — and as Senator, I will work tirelessly to ensure our state not only maintains, but extends that innovative leadership for generations to come so that Texans always have access to reliable, affordable energy.  

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ENERGY TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

In order to flip the Senate seat and defeat Republican candidate Ken Paxton, Talarico will need to win support of moderates, including many that work in the energy industry. 

Third Act is widely known for its #StopLNG campaign, and also pushes for a total end to fossil fuel production. An elimination of these industries would result in economic catastrophe not just for Texas, but for the entire world, as its energy sector is foundational to Texas's economy and to the global oil supply. Not to mention that if Third Act Texas got their wish, hundreds of thousands of energy workers of whom Talarico is seeking support would lose their jobs. 

JT Ennis, a Talarico campaign spokesperson told Fox Digital that Talarico "supports LNG production and backed legislation to strengthen it in the Texas legislature," but did not say whether or not the candidate still supports Third Act. 

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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