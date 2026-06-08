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James Talarico Undergoes Political Reassignment Surgery During His Latest Interview

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 08, 2026 8:00 PM
James Talarico Undergoes Political Reassignment Surgery During His Latest Interview
AP Photo/Eric Gay

James Talarico, the Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate seat in Texas, is undergoing a transition operation as he attempts to hide his progressive background behind a moderate facade.

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Talarico joined life-long Democrat lawyer Dan Cogdell for his podcast, where Talarico took the opportunity to distance himself from a number of policies that the candidate spent his career in the Texas House advancing.

Most notably, Talarico attempted to claim that he opposed “gender reassignment” surgeries for minors. Texas voters likely remember Talarico’s viral comments about loving trans children, but his voting record is even more startling. Talarico was one of the 56 Democrats to vote against a 2023 bill to prohibit transition surgeries for minors or the taxpayer-funding of such procedures. Talarico went as far as to call the bill “the most dangerous bill that’s being heard on this floor this session.”

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DEMOCRAT PARTY SECOND AMENDMENT TEXAS TRANSGENDER JAMES TALARICO

Talarico further indicated in the interview that he “is a believer in the Second Amendment.” Previous statements from Talarico show that he desired a ban on semi-automatic firearms that are common-place in the state of Texas. His campaign website has called for universal background checks as well as restrictions on purchasing semi-automatic rifles.

Those weren’t the only issues on which Talarico attempted to hide from his past. During the interview, Talarico labeled himself as a “border security Democrat.” Talarico’s campaign website has called for an amnesty for illegal aliens who successfully managed to avoid deportation for a lengthy period, as well as a program to grant citizenship for illegals who marry an American citizen. He’s also pushed for policies similar to those of the most radical progressives in the country, like a prohibition on masking for ICE agents.

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His record hasn’t done him any favors on that front either, as comments from 2019 show that he believed that even Barack Obama’s immigration policy was too extreme for his liking and has called for the defunding of ICE.

In perhaps the most concerning flip-flop for Texans, Talarico proudly stated that Texas needed to work to protect the state’s oil and gas industry. The candidate had previously advanced a bill that would require “climate change lessons” in public schools and a Green New Deal style bill to slash emissions output to 10 percent of 1990 levels by the year 2050.

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The interview that attempted to transition from one of the most progressive legislators in Texas to a “sensible” everyman moderate began with Talarico forcing down BBQ in an attempt to dispel claims about veganism.

Talarico will take on Republican nominee Ken Paxton in the general election in November.

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