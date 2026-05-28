Talarico Thinks Attacking the Texas Oil Industry Is a Good Idea

James Talarico warned voters yesterday that mean old Republicans would take his insane statements 'out of context' to make him look like a radical Leftist. The problem with that argument, of course, is that Talarico truly is a radical Leftist, by his own admission.

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He thinks God is non-binary, that there are multiple genders, said the Bible approves abortion, and that veganism — in Texas! — is how we save the planet.

He's also doubling down on attacking the biggest driver of the Texas economy: oil and fossil fuels. Like all Democrats, Talarico wants to ruin our quality of life by mandating expensive, unreliable, and costly 'renewable' energy projects that actually do more environmental harm than good.

Doing so, Talarico argues, will turn our future into one like 'The Jetsons.'

James Talarico: "Texans are seeing that climate change is here... and it is killing Texans and Americans by the thousands"



"for everyone who grew up watching the Jetsons, that's the future that we can have if we get in the fight against climate change" pic.twitter.com/AJCRhvHgGD — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 27, 2026

"Texans are seeing that climate change is here," Talarico said, "and that we need action. And so I think if it can happen in Texas, if we can built that bipartisan coalition to save the planet. If we can do it here, then there's hope for us doing it across the country and across the world."

The absolute arrogance of Democrats to think making us eat bugs and drive electric vehicles will 'save the planet' is breathtaking. And good luck getting Indian and China to sign on to this nonsense.

"And so we've got to keep this issue on the front burner ... to make sure that folks understand that this is no longer a theoretical possibility. It is no longer something in the distant future for our kids and grandkids to deal with. It is here," Talarico continued, "and it is killing Texans and Americans by the thousands."

That's also not true. But why let facts get in the way of a good narrative?

"I'm hopeful that people will wake up and not only recognize the threat, but also recognize the tremendous possibilities if we fight climate change, right? Texas just became the nation's leader in wind and solar energy. Texas is now the capital of renewable energy in the United States," Talarico said.

These businesses are doing it because they think it might work. But government mandates do not work.

"For everyone who grew up watching The Jetsons, that's the future that we can have if we get in the fight against climate change," Talarico added.

If we're going to use tortured cartoon metaphors, our future will be more like The Flintstones than The Jetsons. Green energy mandates lead to expensive utility bills, failed power grids, and a decline in the quality of life.

He's also playing the 'Christian' card in his push to dismantle reliable oil and gas energy.

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James Talarico wants to dismantle Texas' oil and gas industry and rip away hundreds of thousands of energy jobs.



"You can't call yourself a Christian and destroy God's creation with greenhouse gases." pic.twitter.com/PpKsSTOU9C — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 27, 2026

"You can't call yourself a Christian and destroy God's creation with greenhouse gases," Talarico said.

What about destroying God's creation via abortion or 'gender affirming care'? Those both actually destroy God's creation, but Talarico supports both and says the Bible does, too. Jesus never spoke about SUVs or against eating meat, but Talarico won't acknowledge that.

James Talarico is wrong for Texas and he's wrong for America.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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