Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran?
Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran?
Black Commentator Has the Solution for the 'White People Problem' in America
Black Commentator Has the Solution for the 'White People Problem' in America
Florida Supreme Court Hands Dems a Massive Loss in Fight Over New Congressional Maps
Florida Supreme Court Hands Dems a Massive Loss in Fight Over New Congressional...
This Guy Wanted Jerry Seinfeld to Say 'Free Palestine' After the Knicks Game. His Response Was Great
This Guy Wanted Jerry Seinfeld to Say 'Free Palestine' After the Knicks Game....
Hakeem Jeffries Wants to Focus on the Economy but His Fellow Democrats Are Stuck on Stupid
Hakeem Jeffries Wants to Focus on the Economy but His Fellow Democrats Are...
Gunman Who Killed Minnesota Politicians Changes His Plea
Gunman Who Killed Minnesota Politicians Changes His Plea
VIP
Lawrence O'Donnell Backs Iran Over U.S.; Bill Kristol Frets a Trump Takeover of...the Executive Branch?
Lawrence O'Donnell Backs Iran Over U.S.; Bill Kristol Frets a Trump Takeover of...the...
VIP
Democrats Can’t Even Admit CA Elections Aren’t Secure, and That’s the Real Problem
Democrats Can’t Even Admit CA Elections Aren’t Secure, and That’s the Real Problem
First Lady Melania Trump Unveils a Major New Financial Program for Foster Youth
First Lady Melania Trump Unveils a Major New Financial Program for Foster Youth
Scott Bessent Just Escalated the Financial War on Iran
Scott Bessent Just Escalated the Financial War on Iran
Brooklyn Daycare Director Allegedly Stole $2.75M to Fund WWE Trips, Luxury Goods
Brooklyn Daycare Director Allegedly Stole $2.75M to Fund WWE Trips, Luxury Goods
Virginia Grocery Store Owner Sentenced to Nearly 3 Years for $2.1 Million Food Stamp Fraud
Virginia Grocery Store Owner Sentenced to Nearly 3 Years for $2.1 Million Food...
Top Attorney Named As Tulsi Gabbard's Permanent Successor
Top Attorney Named As Tulsi Gabbard's Permanent Successor
VIP
This European World Cup Fan Discovers the Wonders of America's Southern Hospitality
This European World Cup Fan Discovers the Wonders of America's Southern Hospitality
Tipsheet

Reflection Pool Renovators Got a Special Treat From Trump As the Capital Prepares for America 250

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 11, 2026 5:30 PM
Reflection Pool Renovators Got a Special Treat From Trump As the Capital Prepares for America 250
AP Photo/J. David Ake

The renovation and repainting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflection Pool concluded earlier this month, just in time for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the U.S., and the 250th birthday of the nation. Trump's project took six weeks to complete and was subject to significant public scrutiny, as all of Trump's actions are. Liberals were upset about the cost, despite their party members funding LGBTQ Pride Month events across the nation. The renovation is one of several completed restoration projects, such as Meridian Park and the Columbus Circle fountains. The heart of our nation looks cleaner than ever, ready to welcome guests and celebrate the anniversary of its independence. 

Advertisement

As a special thank-you, earlier this week, President Trump invited the group of men who worked on the renovation into the Oval Office where he joked with the men while signing their hats and providing them with a presidential challenge coin.

Visitors are already enjoying its beauty and the work that Trump has done to clean up the area. One Arlington woman who has lived in the DMV area since the 70s said, "It was like this in the 70s. This is the first time since the 70s that they've actually done renovations, and cleaned up most of the monuments." 

Another woman spoke about the influx of tourism pending the celebrations, saying "It's been awesome to see the blend of people, all different nationalities. Everyone is enjoying the atmosphere, and I think it definitely sets a good look for our nation." 

Recommended

Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP USA WORLD CUP

No matter what your thoughts on the president may be, it is an undeniable truth that he has cleaned up our capital, reduced crime, and restored its natural beauty, just in time for the celebratory summer. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran? Matt Vespa
Black Commentator Has the Solution for the 'White People Problem' in America Matt Vespa
Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet Kurt Schlichter
Stop Destroying Civilization! Victor Davis Hanson
Female Wrestler Sexually Assaulted on the Mat by a Man Competing As a Female Julia Cassidy
This Guy Wanted Jerry Seinfeld to Say 'Free Palestine' After the Knicks Game. His Response Was Great Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wait, Did Trump Just Clinch a Deal With Iran? Matt Vespa
Advertisement