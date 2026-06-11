The renovation and repainting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflection Pool concluded earlier this month, just in time for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the U.S., and the 250th birthday of the nation. Trump's project took six weeks to complete and was subject to significant public scrutiny, as all of Trump's actions are. Liberals were upset about the cost, despite their party members funding LGBTQ Pride Month events across the nation. The renovation is one of several completed restoration projects, such as Meridian Park and the Columbus Circle fountains. The heart of our nation looks cleaner than ever, ready to welcome guests and celebrate the anniversary of its independence.

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As a special thank-you, earlier this week, President Trump invited the group of men who worked on the renovation into the Oval Office where he joked with the men while signing their hats and providing them with a presidential challenge coin.

Last night, @POTUS invited the hardworking men who renovated the Reflecting Pool to the Oval Office ❤️



Every man received a signed hat and a presidential challenge coin! pic.twitter.com/sRoO6Z3bYo — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) June 10, 2026

Visitors are already enjoying its beauty and the work that Trump has done to clean up the area. One Arlington woman who has lived in the DMV area since the 70s said, "It was like this in the 70s. This is the first time since the 70s that they've actually done renovations, and cleaned up most of the monuments."

Now that President Trump’s renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is officially complete, visitors have been stopping by to take in the newly restored, glimmering waters.



"I think it's gorgeous. It's cleaned up. It looks fantastic."



"He's draining the swamp,… pic.twitter.com/vEdJjL4KIP — Sam Wang (@SamWangNTDTV) June 10, 2026

Another woman spoke about the influx of tourism pending the celebrations, saying "It's been awesome to see the blend of people, all different nationalities. Everyone is enjoying the atmosphere, and I think it definitely sets a good look for our nation."

No matter what your thoughts on the president may be, it is an undeniable truth that he has cleaned up our capital, reduced crime, and restored its natural beauty, just in time for the celebratory summer.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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