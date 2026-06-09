NJ Voter Rolls Exposed for Having Non-Citizens Unknowingly Registered to Vote

Following an investigation from the New Jersey GOP and the RNC, several non-citizens were found on New Jersey voter rolls after they requested to be removed, saying they were unknowingly registered and fearing it would affect their eligibility for citizenship. Records indicate that some had even voted in prior elections. According to Fox News, nearly all of the unknowingly registered individuals were listed as Democrats.

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EXCLUSIVE: Noncitizens in New Jersey were on the voter rolls for years — and some even cast ballots before asking to be removed, according to documents obtained through public records requests.



Records reviewed by the NJGOP and RNC show multiple noncitizens seeking citizenship… pic.twitter.com/1StlhLIl9t — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 9, 2026

‘Tip of the iceberg’ as hundreds of non-citizens registered to vote in N.J.



The New Jersey Republican Party (NJGOP) Task Force, which was launched about a month ago and is working with the Republican National Committee (RNC), uncovered hundreds of non-citizens registered to vote… pic.twitter.com/wgtzNfJKkk — Texas_4_Trump-Kenny (@TexasTrump2024) June 9, 2026

The findings stem from a request for voting records across all 21 New Jersey counties. According to the NJ GOP, at least 30 cases provided proof of non-citizens voting in prior elections across several years. Fox News obtained letters from multiple non-citizens requesting removal from voter rolls and found that others requested removal through cancellation forms. Superintendent of Elections and Commissioner of Registration Maureen Bugdon confirmed that several non-citizens reported not knowing how they became registered and came to her to request removal. Fox News reportedly obtained more than 50 documents from non-citizens requesting removal from Atlantic County alone.

RNC Chairman Joe Gruters told Fox that the findings are only the "tip of the iceberg" and that NJ and other states do not disclose information about their voter registration maintenance processes, which could uncover more illegal registrants.

NJ GOP Chairwoman Christine Giordano Hanlon echoed that claim, telling Fox that, "In New Jersey, there is currently no reliable process to consistently identify non-citizens who have been registered to vote. This undermines confidence in the system and highlights the need for stronger safeguards to ensure only eligible voters are registered."

Gruters spoke of the importance of conducting such investigations, saying, "You want a democracy that's secure and elections that are free and safe and that people can depend upon, and people have full confidence in." These findings provide all the more reason for Congress to pass the SAVE Act and secure election integrity.

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