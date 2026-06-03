Not So Fast: Not All of the View Hosts Are Out on Platner Yet

Some Democrats are scrambling to denounce the latest scandals of Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner — but not all. Earlier this week, the co-hosts of The View condemned Platner following an alleged sexting scandal that's part of an already long list of controversies. During the segment, Sunny Hostin stated that Platner was "a liar, a racist, and an antisemite." However, during the discussion, Hostin continued with this:

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"So he has all the things and character does matter. But we have someone that has almost unbridled power in the White House at this point. There are no checks and balances and the only way that we can maybe bring a bit of our democracy back is by having a Congress that functions and that has these checks and balances. And I do think one of the only ways is to win that seat in Maine."

The View’s Sunny Hostin thinks you should support someone she calls “a liar, a racist, an antisemite” over the most moderate Republican in the Senate because he has a D next to his name.



Just amazing admission. pic.twitter.com/v9EDWPFCWT — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 2, 2026

Sunny Hostin, co-host of 'The View,' sharply criticizes Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner as a 'liar, racist, and antisemite' due to his controversial past and new scandals. Despite these strong condemnations, Hostin confirms her support for Platner, stating that securing a… pic.twitter.com/LV5tlsrAkA — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) June 3, 2026

While other hosts like Alyssa Farah Griffin spoke out against Platner and encouraged other paths to Democrat success, Townhall's own Larry O'Connor was quick to point out that the sudden vibe shift is too late, given that Platner's Nazi tattoo has been common knowledge for six months.

The women of The View are gaslighting us with their sudden change of tune on Graham Platner, says Larry O'Connor.



"You could have stepped out about this months ago. But you see, here's the problem: they just want power."



He goes on to explain that, most of the Democrats are… pic.twitter.com/qwzzEyfhur — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 2, 2026

Still, Hostin supports Platner's campaign and says it is one of the "only ways to bring democracy back." Okay, so according to Hostin, America needs a Nazi-sympathizing, Purple Heart-mocking, alleged sexter to "restore our democracy."

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