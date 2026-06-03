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Not So Fast: Not All of the View Hosts Are Out on Platner Yet

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 03, 2026 1:30 PM
Not So Fast: Not All of the View Hosts Are Out on Platner Yet
Photo by CJ Rivera/Invision/AP

Some Democrats are scrambling to denounce the latest scandals of Maine Senate Candidate Graham Platner — but not all. Earlier this week, the co-hosts of The View condemned Platner following an alleged sexting scandal that's part of an already long list of controversies. During the segment, Sunny Hostin stated that Platner was "a liar, a racist, and an antisemite." However, during the discussion, Hostin continued with this:

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"So he has all the things and character does matter. But we have someone that has almost unbridled power in the White House at this point. There are no checks and balances and the only way that we can maybe bring a bit of our democracy back is by having a Congress that functions and that has these checks and balances. And I do think one of the only ways is to win that seat in Maine."

While other hosts like Alyssa Farah Griffin spoke out against Platner and encouraged other paths to Democrat success, Townhall's own Larry O'Connor was quick to point out that the sudden vibe shift is too late, given that Platner's Nazi tattoo has been common knowledge for six months.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW GRAHAM PLATNER

Still, Hostin supports Platner's campaign and says it is one of the "only ways to bring democracy back." Okay, so according to Hostin, America needs a Nazi-sympathizing, Purple Heart-mocking, alleged sexter to "restore our democracy." 

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