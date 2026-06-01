If You're a Dem and The View of All Places Turns Its Back on You, You've Definitely Screwed Up

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner is in serious trouble: he has sexting issues, an account on an app known to be used by pedophiles, and a Nazi tattoo. It’s all bad, and when the women of The View, who can tolerate almost anything, turn their backs on you, you’ve really messed up. It was a nightmare weekend for Platner’s campaign, which confirmed the sexting but later tried to backtrack.

Advertisement

It’s a giant mess that must bring a smile to Susan Collins's face. The ladies of this insufferable daytime show wondered if this was the best Maine could do. While it’s not official, the people have spoken, ladies. Platner is the only viable candidate left (via NY Post):

DEM CANDIDATE’S WIFE REPORTEDLY FLAGGED SEXUALLY EXPLICIT TEXTS: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on the reported controversies coming from Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, which he denies. pic.twitter.com/JtCid0yvz1 — The View (@TheView) June 1, 2026

He’s even lost “The View.” Hosts of ABC’s “The View” turned on Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner, ripping the horny oyster farmer for his alleged extramarital sexting scandal, voicing their disgust at his behavior. “It is disturbing; it is horrible. Why can’t we do better? Why can’t we have better candidates?” co-host Ana Navarro vented. “Why do we have to have Ken Paxton in Texas who has got baggage? It’s not even baggage; it’s steamer trunks of ethical questions around him.”

First, yeah, this guy might be cooked. Second, it took a sexting fiasco for Democrats writ large to be like, ‘whoa, whoa—we may have a problem here?’ The Nazi tattoos weren’t a red flag that trouble might be ahead.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.