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Tipsheet

If You're a Dem and The View of All Places Turns Its Back on You, You've Definitely Screwed Up

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 01, 2026 11:00 PM
If You're a Dem and The View of All Places Turns Its Back on You, You've Definitely Screwed Up
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner is in serious trouble: he has sexting issues, an account on an app known to be used by pedophiles, and a Nazi tattoo. It’s all bad, and when the women of The View, who can tolerate almost anything, turn their backs on you, you’ve really messed up. It was a nightmare weekend for Platner’s campaign, which confirmed the sexting but later tried to backtrack. 

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It’s a giant mess that must bring a smile to Susan Collins's face. The ladies of this insufferable daytime show wondered if this was the best Maine could do. While it’s not official, the people have spoken, ladies. Platner is the only viable candidate left (via NY Post):

He’s even lost “The View.”

Hosts of ABC’s “The View” turned on Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner, ripping the horny oyster farmer for his alleged extramarital sexting scandal, voicing their disgust at his behavior.

“It is disturbing; it is horrible. Why can’t we do better? Why can’t we have better candidates?” co-host Ana Navarro vented. “Why do we have to have Ken Paxton in Texas who has got baggage? It’s not even baggage; it’s steamer trunks of ethical questions around him.”

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SUSAN COLLINS THE VIEW GRAHAM PLATNER

First, yeah, this guy might be cooked. Second, it took a sexting fiasco for Democrats writ large to be like, ‘whoa, whoa—we may have a problem here?’ The Nazi tattoos weren’t a red flag that trouble might be ahead. 

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