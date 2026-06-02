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Tipsheet

Well, This Graham Platner Tweet Is Something a Nazi Would Say

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 02, 2026 6:50 AM
Well, This Graham Platner Tweet Is Something a Nazi Would Say
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Graham Platner was riding high, but like Icarus, he is coming back down to Earth. He flew too close to the sun; Valhalla will not be reached. The Maine Democrat, once seen as the white guy who was the antidote to Trumpism, has been plagued by endless scandals, his Nazi tattoos notwithstanding. It’s been a disastrous weekend for the national socialist-inked oyster farmer who now faces a sexting circus. The incredible part is that this story is what got Democrats all nervous about him. 

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Yet, given the SS tattoo, are we serious with this tweet?

Susan Collins's latest financial report just came out.

A staggering one-third of her money raised this quarter came directly from AIPAC.

Senator Collins is bought and paid for by Benjamin Netanyahu, and she votes accordingly.

Ah yes, another Jewish lobby is controlling Congress attack, which is something a Nazi would say? 

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Related:

ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ISRAEL SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

So, I guess Graham is embracing his true self, aren’t we, unterscharführer?

Just absolutely atrocious timing. 

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