Well, This Graham Platner Tweet Is Something a Nazi Would Say

Graham Platner was riding high, but like Icarus, he is coming back down to Earth. He flew too close to the sun; Valhalla will not be reached. The Maine Democrat, once seen as the white guy who was the antidote to Trumpism, has been plagued by endless scandals, his Nazi tattoos notwithstanding. It’s been a disastrous weekend for the national socialist-inked oyster farmer who now faces a sexting circus. The incredible part is that this story is what got Democrats all nervous about him.

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NBC Nightly News: "The sexting scandal, the latest controversy... There's a series of Platner's inflammatory past social media posts, including where he blamed victims for rape and said a Purple Heart veteran who was shot by the Taliban didn't deserve to live." pic.twitter.com/mMdYdZ6YS0 — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) June 1, 2026

Yet, given the SS tattoo, are we serious with this tweet?

Susan Collins's latest financial report just came out.



A staggering one-third of her money raised this quarter came directly from AIPAC.



Senator Collins is bought and paid for by Benjamin Netanyahu, and she votes accordingly. — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) June 1, 2026

Susan Collins's latest financial report just came out. A staggering one-third of her money raised this quarter came directly from AIPAC. Senator Collins is bought and paid for by Benjamin Netanyahu, and she votes accordingly.

Ah yes, another Jewish lobby is controlling Congress attack, which is something a Nazi would say?

So, I guess Graham is embracing his true self, aren’t we, unterscharführer?

Just absolutely atrocious timing.

Thanks for admitting why you got the Nazi SS tattoo. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 1, 2026

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