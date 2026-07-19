The GOP's Path to Retaining Control of the House Is Here

The newest update from Cook Political Report is here, and it shows a clear pathway to victory for Republicans to maintain control of the House of Representatives as we head into the November midterm election season.

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🚨 JUST IN: Republicans are currently favored in 212 HOUSE SEATS per Cook Political report — meaning only 6 TOSSUPS are needed to win



Inside Elections have them at 215!



KEEP PUSHING pic.twitter.com/JQDhAwlAjV — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 19, 2026

The July 16 report shows that Republicans are likely to come away with 212 seats, and have classified a further 18 as “tossups.” 14 of those tossup seats are either currently held by a Republican incumbent or are now open seats that were previously held by a Republican.

Both Democrats and Republicans are campaigning hard to control these seats, with some of the most heavily-watched House bouts appearing on the list. Notable races include Colorado’s 8th District held by Republican Gabe Evans, Wisconsin’s 3rd District held by Republican Derrick Van Orden, and Texas’ 34th District held by Democrat Vincente Gonzales.

Republicans only need to win six toss-up races in order to retain control of the House. Their prospects of maintaining a majority are boosted by the enormous fundraising advantage over their Democrat adversaries, who continue to fall behind as Republicans tout fundraising record after fundraising record.

As the midterms draw near, race watchers will remember that weak Republicans across multiple states prevented redrawn maps that could have made this cycle completely uncompetitive for Democrats.

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