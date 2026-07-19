Half a Nation of Traitors
Half a Nation of Traitors
VIP
We Cannot Let These People Socialize Our Healthcare System
We Cannot Let These People Socialize Our Healthcare System
One of the DSA's Biggest Influencers Wants to Shred the Declaration of Independence, Too
One of the DSA's Biggest Influencers Wants to Shred the Declaration of Independence,...
Mamdani: Priorities Tell You Everything
Mamdani: Priorities Tell You Everything
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 329: Death in the Old Testament
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 329: Death in the Old Testament
Their Evil Knows No Bounds
Their Evil Knows No Bounds
Vance-Rubio or Rubio-Vance Is a Spectacular Ticket
Vance-Rubio or Rubio-Vance Is a Spectacular Ticket
Mississippi Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Nearly $17K in SNAP Benefits
Mississippi Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Nearly $17K in SNAP Benefits
This Law Means That Praying at a Northern Ireland Hospital Could Land You in Trouble With the Police
This Law Means That Praying at a Northern Ireland Hospital Could Land You...
Communism Versus the 10 Commandments
Communism Versus the 10 Commandments
Big Tech’s Reckoning Is Here. Our Children Cannot Wait.
Big Tech’s Reckoning Is Here. Our Children Cannot Wait.
She Didn't 'Give Up' Her Child. She Made a Plan for Their Life.
She Didn't 'Give Up' Her Child. She Made a Plan for Their Life.
‘SpudCell’ Proves Intelligent Design Needed for the Origin of Life
‘SpudCell’ Proves Intelligent Design Needed for the Origin of Life
Scoular to Pay Over $10 Million to Resolve Border Bribery Scheme With Mexico
Scoular to Pay Over $10 Million to Resolve Border Bribery Scheme With Mexico
Tipsheet

The GOP's Path to Retaining Control of the House Is Here

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 19, 2026 1:00 PM
The GOP's Path to Retaining Control of the House Is Here
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The newest update from Cook Political Report is here, and it shows a clear pathway to victory for Republicans to maintain control of the House of Representatives as we head into the November midterm election season.

Advertisement

The July 16 report shows that Republicans are likely to come away with 212 seats, and have classified a further 18 as “tossups.” 14 of those tossup seats are either currently held by a Republican incumbent or are now open seats that were previously held by a Republican.

Both Democrats and Republicans are campaigning hard to control these seats, with some of the most heavily-watched House bouts appearing on the list. Notable races include Colorado’s 8th District held by Republican Gabe Evans, Wisconsin’s 3rd District held by Republican Derrick Van Orden, and Texas’ 34th District held by Democrat Vincente Gonzales.

Recommended

Half a Nation of Traitors Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REPUBLICAN PARTY

Republicans only need to win six toss-up races in order to retain control of the House. Their prospects of maintaining a majority are boosted by the enormous fundraising advantage over their Democrat adversaries, who continue to fall behind as Republicans tout fundraising record after fundraising record.

As the midterms draw near, race watchers will remember that weak Republicans across multiple states prevented redrawn maps that could have made this cycle completely uncompetitive for Democrats.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Half a Nation of Traitors Derek Hunter
One of the DSA's Biggest Influencers Wants to Shred the Declaration of Independence, Too Amy Curtis
Their Evil Knows No Bounds Alan Joseph Bauer
US Hits Iran With New Wave of Airstrikes Following Jordan Attack Scott McClallen
Scoular to Pay Over $10 Million to Resolve Border Bribery Scheme With Mexico Scott McClallen
'That Doesn't Make Much Sense': Watch a Fox News Host Obliterate a Leftist's Immigration Argument Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Half a Nation of Traitors Derek Hunter
Advertisement