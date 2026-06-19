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Tipsheet

Bad News for Democrats: Republicans Continue Record-Setting Fundraising Totals

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 19, 2026 12:15 PM
Bad News for Democrats: Republicans Continue Record-Setting Fundraising Totals
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The good news continues to come out for congressional Republicans as the latest financial reports reveal that the National Republican Congressional Committee has nearly 10 percent more cash-on-hand than their Democrat counterpart.

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Heading into the midterm elections, the NRCC has $81 million cash-on-hand to the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee’s $73 million. The news follows a cycle-long trend, with the NRCC having outraised the DCCC by $1.1 million after boasting of a $182.1 million total.

“The NRCC is building the resources and momentum to hold and grow our majority,” NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella told Townhall. “Republicans have raised record sums and maintain a commanding cash advantage over the DCCC because we're on offense with the better candidates, the better map, and the winning message.”

The NRCC had managed to bag a record-breaking sum of $117.2 million alone in 2025, the most ever raised in a non-election year. President Donald Trump has further given House Republicans a huge helping-hand in fundraising after securing nearly $37 million at a single fundraiser in March.

The NRCC isn’t the only GOP group posting massive financial gains over Democrats. As of March, the Republican National Committee maintained a seven-to-one lead over their debt-saddled Democrat counterpart. The latest report shows that the RNC has set all-time records for cash-on-hand for three months running.

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2026 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOP

House Republicans will also go into the midterm elections with a map advantage. Built off of the back of Trump’s redistricting effort, congressional maps look far more Republican-friendly than they did just a few months ago.

The prospects of continuing Trump’s popular America First agenda look brighter each day as the midterms draw near.

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