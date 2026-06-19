Bad News for Democrats: Republicans Continue Record-Setting Fundraising Totals

The good news continues to come out for congressional Republicans as the latest financial reports reveal that the National Republican Congressional Committee has nearly 10 percent more cash-on-hand than their Democrat counterpart.

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Heading into the midterm elections, the NRCC has $81 million cash-on-hand to the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee’s $73 million. The news follows a cycle-long trend, with the NRCC having outraised the DCCC by $1.1 million after boasting of a $182.1 million total.

“The NRCC is building the resources and momentum to hold and grow our majority,” NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella told Townhall. “Republicans have raised record sums and maintain a commanding cash advantage over the DCCC because we're on offense with the better candidates, the better map, and the winning message.”

The NRCC had managed to bag a record-breaking sum of $117.2 million alone in 2025, the most ever raised in a non-election year. President Donald Trump has further given House Republicans a huge helping-hand in fundraising after securing nearly $37 million at a single fundraiser in March.

The NRCC isn’t the only GOP group posting massive financial gains over Democrats. As of March, the Republican National Committee maintained a seven-to-one lead over their debt-saddled Democrat counterpart. The latest report shows that the RNC has set all-time records for cash-on-hand for three months running.

.@Republicans have set a new all-time COH record 3 months in a row.



And we’re just getting started 🚀https://t.co/3NeYSDomVm — Delanie Bomar (@DelanieBomar) June 19, 2026

House Republicans will also go into the midterm elections with a map advantage. Built off of the back of Trump’s redistricting effort, congressional maps look far more Republican-friendly than they did just a few months ago.

🚨 NEW MEMO 🚨



Democrats are defending Trump-won seats, bleeding support with voters, and tearing each other apart in messy primaries.



The map has shifted. The battlefield is set.



Republicans are in a position to hold the House majority. pic.twitter.com/oAGSyLzNRA — NRCC (@NRCC) June 18, 2026

The prospects of continuing Trump’s popular America First agenda look brighter each day as the midterms draw near.

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