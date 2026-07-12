Ro Khanna Can't be Serious About This Statement on Graham Platner...Right?

Democrat charlatan Rep. Ro Khanna joined Meet the Press to discuss the U.S. Senate election in Maine, claiming that members of his party should have seen “the signs earlier” that withdrawn candidate Graham Platner was a walking red flag.

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Ro Khanna—who did not pull his endorsement of Graham Platner after Reddit posts joking about rape were uncovered or after The New York Times reported domestic abuse allegations—says:



"We all need to see the signs earlier, of people who may engage in domestic violence." pic.twitter.com/QA0YJXZ3wp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2026

“For me the line was always sexual assault or sexual violence,” Khanna told Meet the Press. “ As soon as that came out I was the first person to withdraw my endorsement. But I will say that I got that call wrong and if there’s some self-reflection, it is that we all need to see the signs earlier of people who may engage in domestic violence.”

Somehow, Graham’s numerous Reddit statements, the constant cheating on his spouse, the Totenkopf tattoo, the account on a social media app known as a “predator’s paradise,” and the story of Lyndsey Fifield, all of which the media and Republicans spoke consistently about for months, do not qualify as “signs.”

Another particularly odd note from Khanna is the victory lap he takes for being “the first person to withdraw” an endorsement for an obvious trainwreck that he had supported through thick and thin until it became possible for Maine Democrats to select a candidate without the input of voters.

Still, Khanna wouldn’t even take responsibility for having helped Platner ascend to prominence without first qualifying it. He also took the chance to throw his fellow progressives under the bus for backing Platner.

“Look, I wasn’t the only one. You had Planned Parenthood, you had Sen. Warren, you had the entire Democrat party, but I did get that call wrong,” Khanna stated.

“I think what’s important to understand though is his politics,” Khanna added regarding Platner.

Maine Democrats are currently without a candidate in the U.S. Senate race in Maine. Whoever they handpick to run will face off against incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

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