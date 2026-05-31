The Graham Platner Sexting Scandal Just Got a Lot More Explosive

The situation regarding Democrat Graham Platner’s campaign just got far more explosive after one of the sources behind the Platner sexting scandal alleges that she was threatened by a high-level consultant.

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Morris Katz, a Democrat strategist employed by the Platner campaign and the New York socialist Zohran Mamdani, reportedly sent former Platner political director and state representative Genevieve McDonald threatening messages should she answer questions asked by media outlets. The Bangor Daily News confirmed the validity of the messages.

“Just want to be clear on where we are right now,” Katz said in a message. “If the story goes in its current iteration we’ll communicate directly on the record, and by name, that Genevieve violated the personal trust of Amy and Graham and shared explicit falsehoods to sabotage the campaign.”

From @bangordailynews, Platner’s campaign manager Morris Katz tried to stop Genevieve McDonald from sharing information about Platner’s infidelities (which he had since the beginning of the campaign) with threats of defaming her. pic.twitter.com/LTUbROD0Ja — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 31, 2026

Katz and fellow Democrats have spun the story to make it appear as if McDonald had run to the press out of vengeance for no longer working on the campaign. McDonald’s turn-of-events follow a different direction, saying that she merely spoke with a Wall Street Journal reporter off the record months before any story was written.

It’s no one’s fucking business what happened in Graham & Amy’s marriage before he was ever a candidate for office.



There should be no place in our politics for incompetent, opportunistic operatives who violate privacy, betray trust, and prioritize vengeance over decency. — Morris Katz (@katz_morris) May 30, 2026

If this is accurate, sounds like Genevieve might own Fight Agency by the time this is over pic.twitter.com/ETxx5E0BXb — Caitlin Legacki (@caitleg) May 31, 2026

Later, she received a phone call explaining that the outlet was preparing to run a story that had been verified by multiple sources when she provided comment. The Journal then called the Platner campaign for comment. Following that call, Katz phoned McDonald to demand that she retract her statements and further demanded a recording of the call as proof of her following through on his orders. It was at that point that McDonald went on the record with the New York Times.

“I did not wake up this morning and think, ‘you know what, my life is pretty good and peaceful, I should burn it down,’” McDonald said on social media. “There is a back story here. I will never allow myself to be threatened and intimidated by some punk kid consultant from NYC.”

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Platner’s former aide Genevieve McDonald says she leaked the text story to New York Times as part of a personal vendetta against campaign consultants. pic.twitter.com/3oX4boMSD1 — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) May 31, 2026

According to the Bangor Daily News, the Platner campaign offered McDonald $15,000 in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement at the time of her resignation. She would decline the deal.

Graham Platner is expected to be named the Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate election in Maine on June 9.

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