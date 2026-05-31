The Graham Platner Sexting Scandal Just Got a Lot More Explosive

Bill Maher Probably Said What Was on the Minds of Most Dems Regarding the 2024 Autopsy
Bill Maher Probably Said What Was on the Minds of Most Dems Regarding...
Graham Platner Adviser Melts Down Over Sexting Fiasco. My Dude, That's the Least of It.
Graham Platner Adviser Melts Down Over Sexting Fiasco. My Dude, That's the Least...
WI Democrat Francesca Hong Is Planning to Stream Hasan Piker As She Campaigns for Governor
WI Democrat Francesca Hong Is Planning to Stream Hasan Piker As She Campaigns...
VIP
Talarico's Warped View of Personhood
Talarico's Warped View of Personhood
When All They Have Are Lies
When All They Have Are Lies
Texas Man Who Helped Run Illegal Alien Kidnapping Operation Sentenced to a Decade Behind Bars
Texas Man Who Helped Run Illegal Alien Kidnapping Operation Sentenced to a Decade...
Could Graham Platner Become the Next Kamala Harris Through This Weird Rule?
Could Graham Platner Become the Next Kamala Harris Through This Weird Rule?
DOJ Seizes Luxury NYC Condo Bought With Funds Stolen From 1MDB
DOJ Seizes Luxury NYC Condo Bought With Funds Stolen From 1MDB
WATCH: Senate Democrats Avoid Platner Scrutiny, Deflect to Trump Instead
WATCH: Senate Democrats Avoid Platner Scrutiny, Deflect to Trump Instead
Border Patrol Black Hawk Helicopter Disables Drug Boat Carrying Over $11 Million in Narcotics
Border Patrol Black Hawk Helicopter Disables Drug Boat Carrying Over $11 Million in...
Texas Scores Major Legal Win on Deportation Enforcement
Texas Scores Major Legal Win on Deportation Enforcement
Democrat Candidate's Staffer Causes Physical Altercation With GOP Constituent Who Dared to Ask Questions
Democrat Candidate's Staffer Causes Physical Altercation With GOP Constituent Who Dared to...
They Broke the Law, Censored the Truth, and Pardoned Themselves. We Must Never Forget.
They Broke the Law, Censored the Truth, and Pardoned Themselves. We Must Never...
Germany's Economic Stagnation Has a Root Cause — and It's in the Classroom
Germany's Economic Stagnation Has a Root Cause — and It's in the Classroom
Tipsheet

The Graham Platner Sexting Scandal Just Got a Lot More Explosive

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 31, 2026 5:00 PM
The Graham Platner Sexting Scandal Just Got a Lot More Explosive
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

The situation regarding Democrat Graham Platner’s campaign just got far more explosive after one of the sources behind the Platner sexting scandal alleges that she was threatened by a high-level consultant.

Advertisement

Morris Katz, a Democrat strategist employed by the Platner campaign and the New York socialist Zohran Mamdani, reportedly sent former Platner political director and state representative Genevieve McDonald threatening messages should she answer questions asked by media outlets. The Bangor Daily News confirmed the validity of the messages.

“Just want to be clear on where we are right now,” Katz said in a message. “If the story goes in its current iteration we’ll communicate directly on the record, and by name, that Genevieve violated the personal trust of Amy and Graham and shared explicit falsehoods to sabotage the campaign.”

Katz and fellow Democrats have spun the story to make it appear as if McDonald had run to the press out of vengeance for no longer working on the campaign. McDonald’s turn-of-events follow a different direction, saying that she merely spoke with a Wall Street Journal reporter off the record months before any story was written. 

Recommended

Democrat Candidate's Staffer Causes Physical Altercation With GOP Constituent Who Dared to Ask Questions Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE THE NEW YORK TIMES THE WALL STREET JOURNAL GRAHAM PLATNER

Later, she received a phone call explaining that the outlet was preparing to run a story that had been verified by multiple sources when she provided comment. The Journal then called the Platner campaign for comment. Following that call, Katz phoned McDonald to demand that she retract her statements and further demanded a recording of the call as proof of her following through on his orders. It was at that point that McDonald went on the record with the New York Times.

“I did not wake up this morning and think, ‘you know what, my life is pretty good and peaceful, I should burn it down,’” McDonald said on social media. “There is a back story here. I will never allow myself to be threatened and intimidated by some punk kid consultant from NYC.”

Advertisement

According to the Bangor Daily News, the Platner campaign offered McDonald $15,000 in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement at the time of her resignation. She would decline the deal.

Graham Platner is expected to be named the Democrat nominee for the U.S. Senate election in Maine on June 9.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Candidate's Staffer Causes Physical Altercation With GOP Constituent Who Dared to Ask Questions Joseph Chalfant
DOJ Seizes Luxury NYC Condo Bought With Funds Stolen From 1MDB Scott McClallen
When a Hug Becomes a Crime: A Warning From West Virginia Bob Barr
Black People Are Not Children, Nor Are They Special Derek Hunter
When All They Have Are Lies Alan Joseph Bauer
Bill Maher Probably Said What Was on the Minds of Most Dems Regarding the 2024 Autopsy Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Democrat Candidate's Staffer Causes Physical Altercation With GOP Constituent Who Dared to Ask Questions Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement