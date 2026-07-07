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Tipsheet

This Lone Aide Is Graham Platner's Only Ally As Walls Close in on His Electoral Prospects

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 07, 2026 7:00 PM
This Lone Aide Is Graham Platner's Only Ally As Walls Close in on His Electoral Prospects
AP Photo/Caleb Jones

Morris Katz, the Graham Platner strategist who helped aid race-communist Zohran Mamdani in his rise to power in New York City, is alone on an island as one of the few remaining leftist activists willing to back the scandal-plagued candidate after the newest allegation.

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Katz made headlines previously in the race after threatening to expose an aide who spoke to journalists when questioned about Platner’s history of maintaining sexually explicit conversations with multiple women while married.


Weeks later, Katz was questioned about whether or not further disturbing stories regarding Platner’s deviant sexual behavior would be brought to light. Katz reportedly “dodged the question” and “complained about people digging into Platner’s past” when probed.

Now, Katz is seemingly the only person in politics encouraging Platner to remain in the race even though he denies the veracity of the source.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

Platner has indicated that he himself is totally unwilling to drop out of the race unless he has the autonomy to crown his own successor. Maine election regulations allow for a nominee to drop out of their race by July 13 to avoid having their name printed on the ballot. Should that occur, party officials would then have two weeks to unilaterally name their desired candidate completely independent of the will of their voters.


With the deadline just days away, Platner is in position to hold the Maine Democrat party hostage unless they yield to his hyper-progressive demands.

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