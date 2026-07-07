This Amazing Trump Account Rule Will Change Employee Benefits Forever

The highly-anticipated Individual Trump Account contributions are here and are set to make America’s youth one of the wealthiest generations in history. The program is so good that even CNN couldn't help but promote it.

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CNN with a breakdown of @TrumpAccounts:



"If you do max out your contributions, you're talking about some REALLY SERIOUS MONEY—about a QUARTER MILLION DOLLARS by the time your child is 18." pic.twitter.com/4velN6E5ur — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 6, 2026

Max contributions from birth will allow patriotic babies to be worth over $1 million dollars by age 28. Should they keep up with the sound investing practice throughout much of their life, they are projected to be worth $13 million by age 55.

Sign your child up for a Trump Account!https://t.co/dNLnpLJScS pic.twitter.com/8W7XY0KuKP — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 6, 2026

The best news is that a new rule will allow for businesses to make contributions to Trump Accounts to their employees at a $2,500 annual rate. The contribution is considered a deductible business expense and is likewise tax-free for the employee, allowing for Trump Accounts to supercharge the savings of the next generation.

The astounding rule could reshape the employee benefits offered by companies hoping to recruit top talent, creating a race to the top to offer the best deal on contributions for potential recruits.

The Trump Accounts have been wildly successful already, with GOP leaders announcing that more than 6 million accounts have been opened for America’s children.

Trump Accounts — created through Republicans’ Working Families Tax Cuts — are investing in the next generation.



6 million American children have signed up and 86% are from families earning less than $200k.



Jumpstart your kids' financial futures: https://t.co/kMrBG140aB https://t.co/mLAHhTqrbA — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 6, 2026

Current legislation allows the program to continue through 2028.

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