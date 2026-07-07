VIP
The Systemic Racism of California's Public Schools
The Systemic Racism of California's Public Schools
The Majority of Democrats Say They'd Rather Live Elsewhere
The Majority of Democrats Say They'd Rather Live Elsewhere
More Winning: Toyota Announces $3.6 Billion Investment As It Moves Tacoma Production From Mexico to Texas
More Winning: Toyota Announces $3.6 Billion Investment As It Moves Tacoma Production From...
Border Agents Just Made a Massive Drug Bust in Texas
Border Agents Just Made a Massive Drug Bust in Texas
DHS Released More Information on the Haitian Illegal Alien Who Killed a PA State Trooper
DHS Released More Information on the Haitian Illegal Alien Who Killed a PA...
Trump's Anti-Communist Manifesto
Trump's Anti-Communist Manifesto
VIP
The DSA Wants to Know What Has Capitalism Given Us. Here's the Answer.
The DSA Wants to Know What Has Capitalism Given Us. Here's the Answer.
The Trump Administration Just Responded to Iran's Attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.
The Trump Administration Just Responded to Iran's Attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.
Tragic Diagnosis Made Posthumously to Former Cowboys Defensive End
Tragic Diagnosis Made Posthumously to Former Cowboys Defensive End
This Lone Aide Is Graham Platner's Only Ally As Walls Close in on His Electoral Prospects
This Lone Aide Is Graham Platner's Only Ally As Walls Close in on...
This Texas Bakery Owner May Have Just Cost Herself a Ton of Business
This Texas Bakery Owner May Have Just Cost Herself a Ton of Business
The Memes From the US World Cup Loss Are Sadly Hilarious
The Memes From the US World Cup Loss Are Sadly Hilarious
United States Launches 'Powerful Strikes' Against Iran
United States Launches 'Powerful Strikes' Against Iran
Blue State Mulls Redistricting – But Voters Could Get The Last Laugh
Blue State Mulls Redistricting – But Voters Could Get The Last Laugh
Tipsheet

This Amazing Trump Account Rule Will Change Employee Benefits Forever

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 07, 2026 8:00 PM
This Amazing Trump Account Rule Will Change Employee Benefits Forever
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The highly-anticipated Individual Trump Account contributions are here and are set to make America’s youth one of the wealthiest generations in history. The program is so good that even CNN couldn't help but promote it.

Advertisement

Max contributions from birth will allow patriotic babies to be worth over $1 million dollars by age 28. Should they keep up with the sound investing practice throughout much of their life, they are projected to be worth $13 million by age 55.

The best news is that a new rule will allow for businesses to make contributions to Trump Accounts to their employees at a $2,500 annual rate. The contribution is considered a deductible business expense and is likewise tax-free for the employee, allowing for Trump Accounts to supercharge the savings of the next generation.


The astounding rule could reshape the employee benefits offered by companies hoping to recruit top talent, creating a race to the top to offer the best deal on contributions for potential recruits.


The Trump Accounts have been wildly successful already, with GOP leaders announcing that more than 6 million accounts have been opened for America’s children. 

Current legislation allows the program to continue through 2028.

Recommended

This Texas Bakery Owner May Have Just Cost Herself a Ton of Business Julia Cassidy
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY GOP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Texas Bakery Owner May Have Just Cost Herself a Ton of Business Julia Cassidy
The Memes From the US World Cup Loss Are Sadly Hilarious Joseph Chalfant
United States Launches 'Powerful Strikes' Against Iran Cameron Arcand
Another Business Flees the Failing State of Illinois, Thanks to Democrats in Springfield Amy Curtis
An MS Now Host Did Not Just Say *That* About the Rape Allegation Against Platner Matt Vespa
Graham Platner Is Refusing to Drop Out Unless He Can Do This... Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Texas Bakery Owner May Have Just Cost Herself a Ton of Business Julia Cassidy
Advertisement