Immigration Attorney Gets Massive Fine For Filing Fraudulent Asylum Claims

Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be issuing its first ever fine to an immigration attorney for filing fraudulent asylum claims for aliens seeking to beat U.S. law.

Advertisement

ABC News reported Tuesday that the investigative division of the Department of Homeland Security, on behalf of ICE, had issued five notices of intent to fine Vinod Doddamani for filing 64 fraudulent documents across 32 separate asylum cases.

Doddamani was subject to a fine over $255,000 from authorities for his alleged practice of pushing fake asylum claims, according to Homeland Security General Counsel James Percival.

Last month, we put the open borders industrial complex on notice—fraudulent asylum claims would result in fines against attorneys. Today we fined an attorney over $255k for filing multiple fraudulent claims on behalf of Indian nationals. https://t.co/tqskAzbRjM — James Percival (@DHSGenCounsel) June 23, 2026

"Fraudulent asylum claims threaten the safety of Americans by overwhelming our burdened immigration system and delaying the removal of dangerous criminal aliens,” Percival said according to ABC. "By holding [Doddamani] accountable, we are sending a message to other immigration attorneys who engage in fraud across the country: your days of abusing and defrauding our immigration system are over."

A publicly available biography of Doddamani says that the attorney was born in India and "internationally raised.” It further states that Doddamani maintains German citizenship and brags that he “successfully litigated several cases involving deportation and removal.”

This comes just one month after Homeland Security issued a memo to immigration prosecutors instructing them to use greater authority in pursuing penalties for attorneys who file bogus asylum cases.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.