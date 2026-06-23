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Immigration Attorney Gets Massive Fine For Filing Fraudulent Asylum Claims

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 23, 2026 8:00 PM
Immigration Attorney Gets Massive Fine For Filing Fraudulent Asylum Claims
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

Immigration and Customs Enforcement will be issuing its first ever fine to an immigration attorney for filing fraudulent asylum claims for aliens seeking to beat U.S. law.

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ABC News reported Tuesday that the investigative division of the Department of Homeland Security, on behalf of ICE, had issued five notices of intent to fine Vinod Doddamani for filing 64 fraudulent documents across 32 separate asylum cases.

Doddamani was subject to a fine over $255,000 from authorities for his alleged practice of pushing fake asylum claims, according to Homeland Security General Counsel James Percival.

"Fraudulent asylum claims threaten the safety of Americans by overwhelming our burdened immigration system and delaying the removal of dangerous criminal aliens,” Percival said according to ABC. "By holding [Doddamani] accountable, we are sending a message to other immigration attorneys who engage in fraud across the country: your days of abusing and defrauding our immigration system are over."

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A publicly available biography of Doddamani says that the attorney was born in India and "internationally raised.” It further states that Doddamani maintains German citizenship and brags that he “successfully litigated several cases involving deportation and removal.”

This comes just one month after Homeland Security issued a memo to immigration prosecutors instructing them to use greater authority in pursuing penalties for attorneys who file bogus asylum cases.

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