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TX Dem Bobby Pulido's Out-Of-Touch Comments Resurface Days After Latest Scandal

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 15, 2026 8:00 PM
TX Dem Bobby Pulido's Out-Of-Touch Comments Resurface Days After Latest Scandal
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Democrat candidate Bobby Pulido, the man who recently made headlines for having bragged about getting a sex-offender released from jail, is already back in the news.

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A clipping from a 2010 Mexican newspaper article revealed that the singer believed himself too important to go shopping at a grocery store like a common citizen. The section of the article pertaining to Pulido was entitled “Bobby Pulido: Doesn’t Go Shopping.”

“While he was in college, Bobby Pulido set foot in a supermarket on occasion — but since his career began 15 years ago, he hasn't stopped in one since,” a translation of the article read. “'El Golden Boy' notes that he doesn't have time to deal with the running of his household. 'I don't have the time; I've never gone to the supermarket to shop...well, very rarely. When I was in college I did go, but ever since I started singing, not anymore.'"

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In light of the unearthed article, the issues page of Pulido’s campaign website reads as rather out-of-touch as he speaks on “grocery store” issues “when we buy fajitas, milk, and eggs.”

“In the Valley and across South Texas, the economy we care about is not a bunch of numbers and letters flashing on a board on Wall Street,” the opening paragraph reads. “It’s in our pockets, at the pump, in the grocery store when we buy fajitas, milk and eggs – and for some it’s when they have to choose between paying the rent or for their health insurance.”

The time that Pulido saved from his grocery store runs was apparently reallocated to ensure that his sex-offender accordionist was out of jail, mocking post-partum female genitals, or fighting to allow men into your daughter’s restroom.

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Minnesota's Latest Fraud Scandal: 7,700 Ghost Students, $12.5 Million Gone Julia Cassidy
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