TX Democrat Bobby Pulido Lied: Tape Catches Candidate Bragging About Bailing a Child Molester Out of Jail

Footage has resurfaced of Bobby Pulido, a well-known singer and the Democrat nominee for Texas’ 15th District, boasting about how he worked to get his serial sexual predator bandmate out of jail.

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Texas Democrat House candidate @BobbyPulido425 bragged on tape about having personally bailed a career criminal out of jail who then moIested an 8-year-old girl pic.twitter.com/TW6jGeUvcm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 12, 2026

On a YouTube show in 2019, Pulido regaled Hispanic comedian Jose Luis Zagar with a story of how he managed to have his accordionist Frankie Caballero, who would go on to sexually assault an eight-year-old girl, released from jail without revealing why his associate got locked up.

“But check this out,” Pulido told Zagar. “That guy…they threw him in jail. I remember when I was starting out, I went to get him out of jail.”

The New York Post reported that court records revealed Caballero was subject to arrest on numerous occasions during Pulido’s rise during the 90s, and was repeatedly bailed out of jail.

In 1994, Caballero was released under a personal recognizance bond for sexual assault after being held for just 10 days. Caballero was indicted in Hidalgo County for the felony incident, but continued touring with Pulido. The indictment persisted for five years until prosecutors dismissed the matter in 2000. Pulido’s great-uncle Rene Guerra was the Hidalgo County District Attorney at the time of the dismissal.

In 2014, Caballero was convicted for indecent sexual contact with a minor and was required to register as a sex offender, and was recently made eligible for parole after being sentenced to five years for strangulation of a family member.

In a statement similar to that released by the Graham Platner campaign when asked why he maintained an active account on a platform referred to as a “predator’s paradise,” the Pulido campaign has denied that the 2019 interview in which the candidate explicitly stated that he “went to get [Caballero] out of jail” meant that he merely had given Caballero a chance to perform, according to the Post. The campaign likewise denied that Pulido had knowledge of Caballero’s status as a sex offender.

Pulido himself has had a troubled history with sexual deviancy. A famous music video released by Pulido features himself simulating acts of public masturbation and crossdressing. The video was so odd that the Mexican media inquired as to whether or not Pulido was a homosexual.

In 2023, he posted a picture of a woman at his concert "inadvertently exposing herself” and has promoted and shared pornography on social media. He later commented that “it's impossible to have Twitter and not watch porn.” In another incident, he exposed himself so that he could urinate on Donald Trump’s Hollywood star.

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Despite these numerous stories of indecency, Pulido widely advertised his desire to perform at the quinceañeras of girls located in the 15th District after receiving criticism from his Republican opponent Rep. Monica De La Cruz and “supports trans individuals using the bathroom of their choice.”

Pulido will face off against De La Cruz in the midterm elections this November.

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