Texas Democrat a With History of Sexual Degeneracy Wants to Let Men Into Your Daughter's Bathroom

Bobby Pulido, a Democrat running in Texas’ 15th District, told attendees at an event in Gonzales, Texas that he “supports trans individuals using the bathroom of their choice,” according to a report from the San Antonio Express.

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Not long after the Tejano musician made the comment, his history of promoting sexual degeneracy went widely public. A report from Mediate found that, in 2023, he posted a photo to Instagram of a woman attending a concert "inadvertently exposing herself” that he would later delete. He also promoted and even shared links to pornographic websites in now deleted posts to X, and claimed that “it's impossible to have Twitter and not watch porn” in another post. In one disturbing case, he seemingly exposed himself so that he could urinate on President Donald Trump’s Hollywood star.

His proclivity for getting involved in strange sexual content stretches back quite far, as his 2010 music video for the song Dias de Ayer featured Pulido as numerous characters who simulated acts of public masturbation and crossdressed. The piece was such a scandal at the time that the Mexican media inquired into whether or not Pulido might be a homosexual, a claim which he vehemently denied.

His radical nature hasn’t been limited to his views on trans bathroom usage and pornography, as he has mirrored Hillary Clinton’s “basket of deplorables” comment by calling Trump and his supporters racist. He further attacked America’s police officers as racist and lobbed profanities at them in Spanish.

Pulido’s loyalty to the country he wants to publicly serve is tenuous as well. Past comments have shown that Pulido considers himself a “winter Texan” and a “summer Mexican” who believes that seeking dual Mexican citizenship is “something very important” to him. He told the Mexican outlet El Norte that “I’m going to be Mexican because I want the same Mexican passport you have.”

Pulido has boasted significant support from groups outside of Texas. They have pumped over $1 million into his campaign in an attempt to see him in Congress next term. He will face off with Republican incumbent Monica De La Cruz in the general election in November.

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