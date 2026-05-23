Democrats Smear Tulsi Gabbard After She Resigns to Care for Husband Battling Cancer Diagnosis

Democrats are attacking Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, who resigned effective June 30 after her husband was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

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Gabbard said that she needed to care for her husband.

U.S. Rep. Democrat Madeleine Dean (PA-4) insulted Tulsi Gabbard after she announced her husband has been diagnosed with cancer.

Sick.



Democrat Rep. Madeleine Dean smears Tulsi Gabbard after she announced her husband has been diagnosed with cancer.



What is wrong with her? pic.twitter.com/ZZDO1rMYDX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 23, 2026

“We served on financial services committee together in 2019 and beyond, but we saw that she was ineffective in her position. So whatever the reason for her resignation, whatever the reason that the administration is moving on, what I worry most about is the security of this nation,” Dean told MS Now.

Dean pretended that she didn’t know why Gabbard resigned, despite Gabbard clearly stating it in her resignation letter to President Donald Trump.

In that letter, Gabbard said her resignation was effective on June 30, 2026.

She wrote: “My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle.

I am deeply grateful for the trust President Trump placed in me and for the opportunity to lead @ODNIgov for the last year and a half.



Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare… pic.twitter.com/PS0Dxp5zpd — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 22, 2026

In that letter, Gabbard said her resignation was effective on June 30, 2026.

Other Democrats piled on, but they didn’t have much for which to criticize Gabbard.

My thoughts go out to Tulsi Gabbard and her family, as her husband battles this serious health problem. I hope and pray that he makes a speedy and full recovery.



While the circumstances around her departure are deserving of our sympathy, let’s be clear: Tulsi Gabbard’s only… — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) May 22, 2026

Others thanked Gabbard for her work.

I very much appreciate Tulsi Gabbard’s many years of service to our nation especially as President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence.



I completely understand that she needs to be with her family as her husband is going through a very difficult time. I will be praying… https://t.co/HgQyswXCKU — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 22, 2026

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Despicable, Adam. I served with both Adam Schiff and Tulsi @DNIGabbard. Adam was one of the two most devious members I ever met in Congress. He reeked with deception. Tulsi and I first met Memorial Day eve at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as she paid her respects with no… https://t.co/qjH4GbfKNF — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) May 23, 2026

Tulsi Gabbard announces she’s leaving the government to take care of her husband as he faces a terrible fight with a “rare form of bone cancer.”



Pray for the Gabbard family. https://t.co/uYSdQ4X6PU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 22, 2026

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