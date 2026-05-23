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Tipsheet

Democrats Smear Tulsi Gabbard After She Resigns to Care for Husband Battling Cancer Diagnosis

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 23, 2026 2:00 PM
Democrats Smear Tulsi Gabbard After She Resigns to Care for Husband Battling Cancer Diagnosis
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Democrats are attacking Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, who resigned effective June 30 after her husband was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. 

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Gabbard said that she needed to care for her husband. 

U.S. Rep. Democrat Madeleine Dean (PA-4) insulted Tulsi Gabbard after she announced her husband has been diagnosed with cancer.

“We served on financial services committee together in 2019 and beyond, but we saw that she was ineffective in her position. So whatever the reason for her resignation, whatever the reason that the administration is moving on, what I worry most about is the security of this nation,” Dean told MS Now. 

Dean pretended that she didn’t know why Gabbard resigned, despite Gabbard clearly stating it in her resignation letter to President Donald Trump. 

In that letter, Gabbard said her resignation was effective on June 30, 2026. 

She wrote: “My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle.

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ADAM SCHIFF DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY TULSI GABBARD

In that letter, Gabbard said her resignation was effective on June 30, 2026. 

Other Democrats piled on, but they didn’t have much for which to criticize Gabbard. 

Others thanked Gabbard for her work. 

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