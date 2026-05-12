Look Who Democrats Had To Bring Out To Help James Talarico

As the heated race for Texas’ U.S. Senate seat develops, Democrats have decided to turn to one of the most divisive figures in American politics in hopes of mobilizing voters as their hopes of gaining control of the House are dwindling.

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Former President Barack Obama appears with James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa at an Austin taco restaurant Tuesday pic.twitter.com/M8i9wT4qNM — John C. Moritz (@JohnnieMo) May 12, 2026

Texas Tribune: Former President Obama appears in Austin with Texas Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico. pic.twitter.com/l7yguWA3Ro — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 12, 2026

Former President Barack Obama joined Democrat nominees for the Senate and Gubernatorial races James Talarico and Gina Hinajosa for an event in Texas’ deep-blue capital of Austin. Talarico could be spotted with a jarring smile in the photograph.

Obama isn’t the only national figure that state Democrats have turned to in hopes of flipping the Senate seat. The guest of honor for the state Democratic convention is slated to be Sen. Bernie Sanders, the radical socialist who helped boost race-communist Zohran Mamdani into Gracie Mansion last November. Sen. Cory Booker and Gov. JB Pritzker will also be campaigning for fellow Democrats in the state.

Inbox: Sen @BernieSanders will be a keynote speaker at @texasdemocrats convention in June.



He joins @JBPritzker and @CoryBooker on the speaker list.



Release: “Senator Sanders’ participation underscores what Democrats across the country are recognizing: Texas is in play.” — Kayla Guo (@kaylaguo_) May 12, 2026

While Talarico is relying on progressive radicals like Obama and Sanders to get him over the finish line, Republicans have yet to select a nominee. The run-off election between Sen. John Cornyn and Attorney General Ken Paxton will be held in two weeks on May 26.

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