Despite Terror Attacks, Dems Vow to Continue DHS Shut Down to Block ICE From Polling Sites

Islamic terror attacks and threats have gripped the country ever since the launch of Operation Epic Fury. The Department of Homeland Security has been subject to a partial shutdown as Democrats have held funding hostage over their disagreements with Trump administration immigration policy. The shutdown began on Feb. 14, and has no end in sight, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has made it clear that a huge reason why is because Democrats want to prioritize keeping ICE out of polling places.

Advertisement

Jeffries says that Democrats won’t budge on the issue unless Republicans surrender to the demands of the Left. Jeffries cites the main demand as their desire to prohibit ICE from conducting operations in "sensitive places.”

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Hakeem Jeffries says Democrats are REFUSING to reopen DHS because Republicans will not commit to keeping ICE agents away from polling places



Jeffries just admitted Democrats ANTICIPATE illegals voting.



They’re EXPOSING themselves pic.twitter.com/yPnmFc2GC2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 9, 2026

“We’ve defined that as schools, houses of worship, hospitals, and polling sites,” Jeffries said. “We want an explicit prohibition that ICE can go nowhere near any polling sites in the United States of America. It’s one of our demands, we’re not gonna bend on it.”

Haven’t we been told for years now that illegals aren’t voting in our elections? Why is there a sudden need to keep immigration enforcement out of a place that, according to Democrats, illegals would never go?

The answer is the same reason why Democrats have fought so hard to keep the SAVE Act from passing. Secure elections could cost them votes that they need. Federal charges have already been handed down this year against aliens who illegally voted in federal elections, but Democrats will still tell you that this is a right-wing conspiracy theory.

And Democrats are more than willing to withhold funding from DHS, despite terror attacks against Christians in New York City, an Islamic-inspired shooting on bar-goers in Texas college towns, and bombing threats at airports and on planes, all to ensure that illegals are freely able to go to polling sites.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.