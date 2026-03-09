VIP
All Wars Require Regime Change
All Wars Require Regime Change
Dems Are Not Pleased These Folks Are Running for Senate
Dems Are Not Pleased These Folks Are Running for Senate
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran
FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers
FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers
James Talarico Claims to Love 'Trans Children.' Here's How You Know He Doesn't.
James Talarico Claims to Love 'Trans Children.' Here's How You Know He Doesn't.
VIP
The Press in Its Coverage of the NYC Protest Attack, and Now Who Will Deliver January 6 News for CBS?!
The Press in Its Coverage of the NYC Protest Attack, and Now Who...
VIP
Why Are Leftist Women So Full of Rage?
Why Are Leftist Women So Full of Rage?
VIP
The Majority of Democrats May Just Want to Be 'Normal'
The Majority of Democrats May Just Want to Be 'Normal'
CNN Admits Veterans Overwhelmingly Support Operation Epic Fury
CNN Admits Veterans Overwhelmingly Support Operation Epic Fury
California Is Inching Closer to the Possibility of Electing a Republican Governor
California Is Inching Closer to the Possibility of Electing a Republican Governor
Leftist Protester Says 'We Want Everyone Here to Stay' Moments Before Terrorist Threw IED in NYC
Leftist Protester Says 'We Want Everyone Here to Stay' Moments Before Terrorist Threw...
A New Poll Just Dropped in the GOP Texas Senate Primary. What Does it Show?
A New Poll Just Dropped in the GOP Texas Senate Primary. What Does...
Rep. Andy Ogles Is Angering All of the Right People
Rep. Andy Ogles Is Angering All of the Right People
Tipsheet

Despite Terror Attacks, Dems Vow to Continue DHS Shut Down to Block ICE From Polling Sites

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 09, 2026 5:30 PM
Despite Terror Attacks, Dems Vow to Continue DHS Shut Down to Block ICE From Polling Sites
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Islamic terror attacks and threats have gripped the country ever since the launch of Operation Epic Fury. The Department of Homeland Security has been subject to a partial shutdown as Democrats have held funding hostage over their disagreements with Trump administration immigration policy. The shutdown began on Feb. 14, and has no end in sight, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has made it clear that a huge reason why is because Democrats want to prioritize keeping ICE out of polling places.

Advertisement

Jeffries says that Democrats won’t budge on the issue unless Republicans surrender to the demands of the Left. Jeffries cites the main demand as their desire to prohibit ICE from conducting operations in "sensitive places.”

“We’ve defined that as schools, houses of worship, hospitals, and polling sites,” Jeffries said. “We want an explicit prohibition that ICE can go nowhere near any polling sites in the United States of America. It’s one of our demands, we’re not gonna bend on it.”

Haven’t we been told for years now that illegals aren’t voting in our elections? Why is there a sudden need to keep immigration enforcement out of a place that, according to Democrats, illegals would never go?

The answer is the same reason why Democrats have fought so hard to keep the SAVE Act from passing. Secure elections could cost them votes that they need. Federal charges have already been handed down this year against aliens who illegally voted in federal elections, but Democrats will still tell you that this is a right-wing conspiracy theory.

Recommended

Rep. Andy Ogles Is Angering All of the Right People Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS HAKEEM JEFFRIES ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION OPERATION EPIC FURY

And Democrats are more than willing to withhold funding from DHS, despite terror attacks against Christians in New York City, an Islamic-inspired shooting on bar-goers in Texas college towns, and bombing threats at airports and on planes, all to ensure that illegals are freely able to go to polling sites.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Andy Ogles Is Angering All of the Right People Joseph Chalfant
A New Poll Just Dropped in the GOP Texas Senate Primary. What Does it Show? Joseph Chalfant
Here's How the Left Will Ban Dogs to Appease Islamists Amy Curtis
Why Are Leftist Women So Full of Rage? Amy Curtis
You Can’t Out-MAGA Donald Trump Kurt Schlichter
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep. Andy Ogles Is Angering All of the Right People Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement