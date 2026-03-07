Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night
Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night
Southwest Flight Diverted Over Bomb Threat While Democrats Keep DHS Defunded

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 07, 2026 1:30 PM
Southwest Flight Diverted Over Bomb Threat While Democrats Keep DHS Defunded
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

While Democrats continue to halt funding for the Department of Homeland Security, the country is still facing down terrorist threats. News went viral on Saturday morning of a Southwest flight from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale over an alleged bomb threat by a passenger on the plane.

The flight was diverted to Atlanta, Georgia where police would storm the plane to apprehend the perpetrator. Video shared to social media showed passengers being instructed to lower their heads and keep their hands in the air as a SWAT team boarded the plane and removed the suspected terror threat. The FBI is reportedly conducting an investigation into the matter.

Congressman Brandon Gill has viewed this as another potential case of Islamic terrorism.

Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night Matt Vespa
Despite this bomb threat, as well as the Islamic terror attack on an Austin bar, Democrats still seem to think that funding for the Department of Homeland Security isn’t a priority. Many on the Left claimed that the removal of Kristi Noem from her cabinet post would spur them into refunding the vital department, but no one has taken action to refund them as of yet.

These stories will only continue to come out, all while Democrats put the safety of American citizens on the back burner.

