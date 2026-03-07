Southwest Flight Diverted Over Bomb Threat While Democrats Keep DHS Defunded

While Democrats continue to halt funding for the Department of Homeland Security, the country is still facing down terrorist threats. News went viral on Saturday morning of a Southwest flight from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale over an alleged bomb threat by a passenger on the plane.

A Southwest flight traveling from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale was diverted to Atlanta after a reported security threat that resulted in a passenger being removed from the plane by APD.



The flight was diverted to Atlanta, Georgia where police would storm the plane to apprehend the perpetrator. Video shared to social media showed passengers being instructed to lower their heads and keep their hands in the air as a SWAT team boarded the plane and removed the suspected terror threat. The FBI is reportedly conducting an investigation into the matter.

Congressman Brandon Gill has viewed this as another potential case of Islamic terrorism.

We don’t have to live like this.



Despite this bomb threat, as well as the Islamic terror attack on an Austin bar, Democrats still seem to think that funding for the Department of Homeland Security isn’t a priority. Many on the Left claimed that the removal of Kristi Noem from her cabinet post would spur them into refunding the vital department, but no one has taken action to refund them as of yet.

These stories will only continue to come out, all while Democrats put the safety of American citizens on the back burner.

