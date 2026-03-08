A Pair of Terrorists Targeted an Anti-Islam Protest. You Won't Believe How the Media Spun it.

A pair of apparent Islamic terrorists shouted “Allahu Akbar” after they lit and threw devices clad in black tape toward a group of Christians staging an anti-Islam protest outside of Muslim race-communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s mansion.

The NYPD just had a Press Conference on the MUSLIM TERROR ATTACK against me today outside Zohran Mamdani Mansion 😳



In this video they confirm “glass jar full of screws, bolts and nails; and a detonator wick”



TWO TERRORIST IN CUSTODY!!!



GREAT JOB NYPD!!! ❤️🇺🇸



18 year old Amir… pic.twitter.com/SDaRYChB4o — Jake Lang - January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) March 7, 2026

🚨BREAKING: Slow-motion footage shows a Muslim domestic terrorist throwing a homemade bomb in NYC. https://t.co/4rP0qkCHCY pic.twitter.com/udfKVp6FJv — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 8, 2026

I always speak about the police running towards danger when everyone else runs away — that happened today.



Officers ran towards a man carrying an ignited suspicious device. They put the safety of others above their own.



Today, as always, I thank them for their noble service. pic.twitter.com/r2NzlzKfnP — Jessica S. Tisch (@NYPDPC) March 8, 2026

Instead of reporting on the reality of the situation, the media and large left-wing social media accounts have decided to frame the attempted bombing as an attack on Mamdani himself. Even CBS, who the Left has called state-media of the Trump administration lately, got in on the action.

Police arrested several people after a smoke-generating "suspicious device" was thrown during a protest at Gracie Mansion. https://t.co/eAX1UKuk9a — ABC News (@ABC) March 7, 2026

Six arrested after 'homemade nail bombs' launched at home of NYC mayor https://t.co/GUG3qDxCbg — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) March 8, 2026

Multiple arrests made after "suspicious devices" found outside Gracie Mansion, home of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, during anti-Islam rally and counterprotest.https://t.co/qKvlIENj5A — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 8, 2026

Two individuals have been taken into custody after police found ‘suspicious devices’ outside of Zohran Mamdani’s home. pic.twitter.com/ad8xhpuE1N — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 7, 2026

Suspicious devices ignited during protests near Manhattan's Gracie Mansion, Mamdani's official residence https://t.co/N8AMeV3F7U — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 8, 2026

Happy to know that our Mayor and First Lady are safe, but horrified that there was such a disturbing threat of violence outside their residence.



Vile displays of Islamophobia will never be tolerated in our city. https://t.co/CDLc2JCYXU — Brad Lander (@bradlander) March 8, 2026

BREAKING - Democrat New York State Senator Liz Krueger comes out in defense of the Muslims who threw a shrapnel bomb at conservatives, the same kind of bomb used to kill three people at the Boston Marathon, stating it was conservatives who were “sowing fear” and “Muslim hatred.” pic.twitter.com/jc1ZLcQ27H — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) March 8, 2026

Social media platforms joined in as well, as the news headline on Elon Musk’s X, which general does an alright job of distilling the situation, boiled it down to “Counter-Protesters Throw Lit Devices at Anti-Islam Rally Near Mayor’s Home.” Counter-protesters? Not exactly what I would call genuine framing.

While the media plays games about genuine instances of terror against American citizens, their Democrat allies continue to withhold funding from Homeland Security. By omitting the reality of the story, they are letting their pals in Congress off the hook.

