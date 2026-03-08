That Jesse Jackson Memorial Service Was a Gathering of the Worst People
That Jesse Jackson Memorial Service Was a Gathering of the Worst People
VIP
Behold the Hypocritical Virginia Democrats
Behold the Hypocritical Virginia Democrats
The Covenant Endures: Israel, Iran, and the Test of American Leadership
The Covenant Endures: Israel, Iran, and the Test of American Leadership
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 310: 'What Wonderous Love Is This'
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 310: 'What Wonderous Love Is This'
Anchors Aweigh!
Anchors Aweigh!
Stop Calling the United States a Secular State
Stop Calling the United States a Secular State
Chicago-Area Convenience Store Owner Sentenced to 4 Years in WIC Fraud Scheme
Chicago-Area Convenience Store Owner Sentenced to 4 Years in WIC Fraud Scheme
Arizona Governor Vetoes Bill Honoring Charlie Kirk
Arizona Governor Vetoes Bill Honoring Charlie Kirk
James Talarico’s Time
James Talarico’s Time
Iranian Women’s Courage Must Not Be Forgotten on International Women’s Day, Part 2
Iranian Women’s Courage Must Not Be Forgotten on International Women’s Day, Part 2
The Money Doesn’t Lie: Trump Supports Families; Big Abortion Supports Itself
The Money Doesn’t Lie: Trump Supports Families; Big Abortion Supports Itself
Husbands, Love Your Wives As Christ Loved the Church
Husbands, Love Your Wives As Christ Loved the Church
The US-UK Relationship in Crisis: Iran Is Only the Latest Problem
The US-UK Relationship in Crisis: Iran Is Only the Latest Problem
Has the American Church Lost Its Way? The Church Pew’s Quiet Contribution to Antisemitism
Has the American Church Lost Its Way? The Church Pew’s Quiet Contribution to...
Tipsheet

A Pair of Terrorists Targeted an Anti-Islam Protest. You Won't Believe How the Media Spun it.

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 08, 2026 10:00 AM
A Pair of Terrorists Targeted an Anti-Islam Protest. You Won't Believe How the Media Spun it.
AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

A pair of apparent Islamic terrorists shouted “Allahu Akbar” after they lit and threw devices clad in black tape toward a group of Christians staging an anti-Islam protest outside of Muslim race-communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s mansion.

Advertisement

Instead of reporting on the reality of the situation, the media and large left-wing social media accounts have decided to frame the attempted bombing as an attack on Mamdani himself. Even CBS, who the Left has called state-media of the Trump administration lately, got in on the action.

Recommended

That Jesse Jackson Memorial Service Was a Gathering of the Worst People Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM NATIONAL SECURITY
Advertisement

Social media platforms joined in as well, as the news headline on Elon Musk’s X, which general does an alright job of distilling the situation, boiled it down to “Counter-Protesters Throw Lit Devices at Anti-Islam Rally Near Mayor’s Home.” Counter-protesters? Not exactly what I would call genuine framing.

While the media plays games about genuine instances of terror against American citizens, their Democrat allies continue to withhold funding from Homeland Security. By omitting the reality of the story, they are letting their pals in Congress off the hook.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That Jesse Jackson Memorial Service Was a Gathering of the Worst People Matt Vespa
The Cracks in the Democrat Coalition Were Exposed in Texas Primary Derek Hunter
Anchors Aweigh! Alan Joseph Bauer
Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night Matt Vespa
Whose ‘Stolen’ Land Is It, Anyway? Paul Driessen
This New Report Destroys the Leftist Narrative on the Iranian Ship Sinking Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

That Jesse Jackson Memorial Service Was a Gathering of the Worst People Matt Vespa
Advertisement