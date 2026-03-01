Here's the Breakdown of the First Wave of Strikes Against Iran. It's Staggering.
Tipsheet

Possible Islamic Terror Attack at Iconic Austin Bar Leaves Two Dead and Many Wounded

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 01, 2026 12:45 PM
Possible Islamic Terror Attack at Iconic Austin Bar Leaves Two Dead and Many Wounded
AP Photo/Jack Myer

Austin, Texas is reeling after a possible terror attack early Sunday morning at the iconic bar Buford’s left two dead and another 14 wounded. The shooter, who is reportedly a Senegalese male with American citizenship, opened fire on a crowd of patrons with a handgun and an “assault rifle.” He has been identified as Ndiaga Diagne. He was described to be wearing “Islamic garb,” according to the New York Post. Diagne was killed by police who responded to the incident.

Diagne reportedly drove around the bar multiple times in a “large SUV” before using a handgun to shoot at bar-goers on the front patio. He then exited the vehicle and fired at individuals walking down the street. Police had a presence in the area, and managed to respond to the shots in under one minute. An autonomous vehicle could be seen blocking the street as emergency services attempted to respond.

FBI ISLAMIC TERRORISM MASS SHOOTING TERRORISM TEXAS

Limited information is currently available about Diagne. Sources told the Post that he had numerous arrests in Texas, and had been a naturalized citizen from Senegal, an overwhelmingly Muslim country, for 15 years. The New York Post has reported that a Quran was found in his car by investigators.

The terror attack comes just one day after the United States and Israel began operations against the Iranian Islamic Republic.

