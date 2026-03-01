Possible Islamic Terror Attack at Iconic Austin Bar Leaves Two Dead and Many Wounded

Austin, Texas is reeling after a possible terror attack early Sunday morning at the iconic bar Buford’s left two dead and another 14 wounded. The shooter, who is reportedly a Senegalese male with American citizenship, opened fire on a crowd of patrons with a handgun and an “assault rifle.” He has been identified as Ndiaga Diagne. He was described to be wearing “Islamic garb,” according to the New York Post. Diagne was killed by police who responded to the incident.

Advertisement

NEW: The suspect in the mass shooting in Austin this morning is Ndiaga Diagne, an American citizen born in Senegal and living in Pflugerville, TX. The shooting is being investigated as motivated by ideology. A Quran was found in his car. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 1, 2026

#BREAKING: FBI confirms last night’s Austin mass shooting was an act of terrorism. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) March 1, 2026

BREAKING: An FBI official confirmed in a news conference that the shooter in Austin’s mass shooting had materials that “were indications of a potential nexus to terrorism.” — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) March 1, 2026

BREAKING | NBC News: Preliminarily, investigators are trying to determine whether or not the mass shooting in Austin, TX last night is an act of terrorism or the result of someone with mental illness, four people briefed on the matter say.



The shooter is believed to be a 15… — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) March 1, 2026

We are praying for the victims of this unconscionable act of violence in Austin.



Our hearts are with the victims and their friends and family, and we are praying for a swift recovery for all those who were injured in this shooting. — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 1, 2026

Diagne reportedly drove around the bar multiple times in a “large SUV” before using a handgun to shoot at bar-goers on the front patio. He then exited the vehicle and fired at individuals walking down the street. Police had a presence in the area, and managed to respond to the shots in under one minute. An autonomous vehicle could be seen blocking the street as emergency services attempted to respond.

@Waymo y’all need to get out of Austin until you correct this shit. During a mass shooting last night your vehicle was in the middle of the road sideways blocking an ambulance. 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LXF9iGm18u — ohhhaykayla ❤️‍🔥 (@ohhhaykayla) March 1, 2026

Limited information is currently available about Diagne. Sources told the Post that he had numerous arrests in Texas, and had been a naturalized citizen from Senegal, an overwhelmingly Muslim country, for 15 years. The New York Post has reported that a Quran was found in his car by investigators.

The terror attack comes just one day after the United States and Israel began operations against the Iranian Islamic Republic.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.