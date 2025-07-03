Another Illegal Alien Facility Is Opening in Florida

Another illegal alien site, following the opening of “Alligator Alcatraz” in the Everglades, will be opening before the end of the month at Camp Blanding, Florida National Guard training headquarters.

Advertisement

“We want to lead and set the example for other states,” said Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier.

“We've got to step up. We've got to help the president deliver on his promise to shut down the border for once and for all, and deport people back where they came from. So we're all in. We're going to help out,” Uthmeier continued.

Despite there being lawsuits from environmental groups challenging Alligator Alcatraz, Uthmeier stated that no one is “touching the Everglades.” He called them “sham lawsuits” as well.

“This is a sustainable, temporary little detention facility, 39 square miles, essentially, of concrete. It's an old abandoned airport, 11,000-foot runway, which is great for big planes to land and deport people out,” Uthmeier continued.

Uthmeier praised President Trump as well, saying “[T]hank God President Trump is enforcing the law.”

Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security Noem visited Alligator Alcatraz on Tuesday, where Trump praised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for his efforts in helping to crack down on illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, House Democrats have demanded that Noem and Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Todd Lyons close Alligator Alcatraz, calling it an “inhumane stunt.”

“This remote swamp is notorious for oppressive heat, relentless humidity, severe storms, and perilous terrain infested with venomous snakes, disease-carrying insects, and large predatory wildlife, including alligators and crocodiles. The intentional remote placement of this detention center makes it nearly impossible for separated family members and children to visit their detained loved ones, legal counsel to meet with their clients, and elected officials to provide oversight of the encampment. The deliberate placement of vulnerable immigrants into such a hostile and lethal environment is morally reprehensible, inherently cruel, and starkly violates basic humanitarian standards,” the letter stated.