BIG BEAUTIFUL SALE: Celebrate the OBBB's Passage With 74% Off VIP Memberships!
House Dems Privately Fumed Over Hakeem Jeffries Pointless Hours Long Speech That Did...
BREAKING: House Passes Trump's Reconciliation Bill
Former CIA Official Says What We're All Thinking About John Brennan After Bombshell...
Syrian National Injures Four in Grisly Hammer Attack on a Train
Anti-Gunner Columnist Claims Trump's War on the ATF Is Making It Easier for...
Rhode Island May Have Found a Backdoor to Ban Your Guns
SCOTUS Sidesteps Showdown Over Parental Consent for Abortion
SCOTUS to Decide: Can States Say No to Men in Women’s Sports?
'MS-13 Clique': Is ABC News for Real?
Ilhan Omar Flies Off the Handle About Trump's Big, Beautiful Bill
MSNBC Guest Hopes Other Countries Sanction U.S.
Man Arrested for Carrying 'Ghost Gun' to Capitol Hill
Yikes: Pramila Jayapal Doubles Down on 'Deranged' Rhetoric Against ICE Agents
Tipsheet

Another Illegal Alien Facility Is Opening in Florida

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | July 03, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Another illegal alien site, following the opening of “Alligator Alcatraz” in the Everglades, will be opening before the end of the month at Camp Blanding, Florida National Guard training headquarters.

Advertisement

“We want to lead and set the example for other states,” said Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier.

“We've got to step up. We've got to help the president deliver on his promise to shut down the border for once and for all, and deport people back where they came from. So we're all in. We're going to help out,” Uthmeier continued.

Despite there being lawsuits from environmental groups challenging Alligator Alcatraz, Uthmeier stated that no one is “touching the Everglades.” He called them “sham lawsuits” as well.

“This is a sustainable, temporary little detention facility, 39 square miles, essentially, of concrete. It's an old abandoned airport, 11,000-foot runway, which is great for big planes to land and deport people out,” Uthmeier continued.

Uthmeier praised President Trump as well, saying “[T]hank God President Trump is enforcing the law.”

Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security Noem visited Alligator Alcatraz on Tuesday, where Trump praised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for his efforts in helping to crack down on illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, House Democrats have demanded that Noem and Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Todd Lyons close Alligator Alcatraz, calling it an “inhumane stunt.”

Recommended

Watch How CNN Reacted to the June Jobs Report. It's Priceless. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“This remote swamp is notorious for oppressive heat, relentless humidity, severe storms, and perilous terrain infested with venomous snakes, disease-carrying insects, and large predatory wildlife, including alligators and crocodiles. The intentional remote placement of this detention center makes it nearly impossible for separated family members and children to visit their detained loved ones, legal counsel to meet with their clients, and elected officials to provide oversight of the encampment. The deliberate placement of vulnerable immigrants into such a hostile and lethal environment is morally reprehensible, inherently cruel, and starkly violates basic humanitarian standards,” the letter stated

Tags:

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch How CNN Reacted to the June Jobs Report. It's Priceless. Matt Vespa
Yikes: Pramila Jayapal Doubles Down on 'Deranged' Rhetoric Against ICE Agents Rebecca Downs
BREAKING: House Passes Trump's Reconciliation Bill Matt Vespa
Explosive Report Shows How Desperately the Obama Administration Wanted to Push the Russia Collusion Hoax Jeff Charles
Why the One Republican Who Voted Against Advancing the Reconciliation Bill Looks Really Dumb Right Now Matt Vespa
No Visas for Garbage Foreigners Who Hate Us Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch How CNN Reacted to the June Jobs Report. It's Priceless. Matt Vespa
Advertisement