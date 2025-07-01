Trump, Noem Tour Alligator Alcatraz: 'Not a Place I Want to Go Hiking Anytime Soon'

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem touched down in Florida on Tuesday to visit Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) “Alligator Alcatraz”— a new detention center surrounded by natural barriers, including alligators and pythons to keep illegal immigrants secured in one spot with nowhere to run as they await to be deported.

Advertisement

Trump praised DeSantis’s efforts in his bold action to address the ongoing immigration crisis, saying he has done a “fantastic job.” The president also told the governor that he and Attorney General Pam Bondi would approve Florida's request to use the state’s National Guardsmen as immigration judges, which will expedite deportations.

🚨 JUST IN: President Donald Trump confirms to Governor Ron DeSantis that the federal government will APPROVE Florida's request to use Florida National Guardsman as immigration judges



This will EXPEDITE deportations



DeSantis: "I'm sure Pam [Bondi] will approve."



Trump: "Yep."… pic.twitter.com/bl9OEcns7K — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 1, 2025

Alligator Alcatraz is a newly constructed federal facility with 3,000 beds, located adjacent to a deportation airstrip to expedite the removal process. The site features multiple large white tents, each serving a specific purpose—one for intake and processing, another for food service, and a third for legal consultations. Governor Noem assured that staff needs haven’t been overlooked, with amenities like showers and laundry facilities in place to support personnel during operations. Governor DeSantis added that the facility will undergo at least six thorough sweeps for contraband and weapons before it becomes operational.

🚨 PRESIDENT TRUMP: "It's known as ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ, which is very appropriate, because I look outside and it is not a place I want to go hiking any time soon." 🤣



"We're surrounded by MILES of swamp land, and the only way out is DEPORTATION." 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yXK5usOwH5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 1, 2025

While visiting, President Trump took a jab at California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), calling the state a “disaster” and suggesting he take notes from Florida’s leadership.

“They don’t do this out there. They don’t know where to begin. And if they did, it’d cost 100 times more,” Trump said.

While “Alligator Alcatraz” may sound like a nightmare for those in the country illegally, Trump and Noem offered a simple message: “No one has to come here illegally.” They emphasized that if individuals choose to self-deport and return home, they still have the option to come back—legally.

Trump noted that since the start of his second term, many illegal immigrants have chosen to self-deport. Noem added that those who think they can evade ICE will be sent to "Alligator Alcatraz," warning they’ll lose any chance of ever returning to the United States.

.@Sec_Noem: "People don't have to come here. If they self-deport and go home, they can come back legally." @POTUS: "And there is a lot of self-deportation."@Sec_Noem: "But if you wait and we bring you to this facility, you don't ever get to come back to America." pic.twitter.com/izpsXn0AYw — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 1, 2025

Advertisement

The president announced that thanks to the "incredible Border Patrol agents," the U.S. has the "lowest level of daily border crossings ever recorded."

He noted that in June, the number of illegal aliens who entered the United States was zero.