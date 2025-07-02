Trump Vows to Save New York From a 'Communist Lunatic'
Tipsheet

Florida GOP Chair Lauds ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | July 02, 2025 6:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The new Florida facility for detaining criminal illegal aliens, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” will both deport illegals efficiently and protect Florida’s residents, according to the state’s GOP Chair Evan Power.

“We are using it to house criminal illegals, the worst of the worst, so that we can both protect Floridians and move illegals out of this country in a timely manner, which is what the voters of America asked for and what the voters of Florida asked for,” Power said.

Since the facility is in a very remote area within the Everglades, there really isn’t much of a way to escape. In addition, it is surrounded by natural barriers, such as alligators and pythons.

“One way in by road, the one way out is by plane to another country,” Power said.

“We want to have a safe, secure Florida. We want the criminal illegals out and we want to allow peaceful, legal immigrants to come here and make Florida work for everyone,” Power added, noting that a record number of Hispanics in the state, who voted for President Trump, agree with this.

Trump and Secretary of Homeland Security Noem visited the facility Tuesday.

Trump praised the efforts of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) in his work to help the federal government crack down on illegal aliens, and added that both he and Attorney General Bondi would approve the request by the state to allow Florida’s National Guardsmen to act as immigration judges as well.

Trump and Noem stated as well that, in order to avoid the facility, people shouldn’t come to the country illegally, and should not try to evade ICE rather than self-deport.

