Trump Announces a New Ceasefire Framework, With a Warning to Hamas
Trump Has a New Message for Republicans in Final BBB Push
House Speaker Mike Johnson Just Made a Huge Promise on Big Beautiful Bill
While You Celebrate American Freedom, the Left Will Be Protesting It
White House to Honor B-2 Pilots Behind Iran Strike at 4th of July...
Steel Industry Cheers Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill
Trump Vows to Keep Illegals Off Census: 'We Want to Bring Our Elections...
Cannibal on Deportation Flight: Noem Reveals Shocking Case as ICE Target Nation’s 'Worst...
VIP
Woke Designer Mocks Deportations in Paris Runway Show as Bukele Offers to Send...
Did You See What Ilhan Omar Posted About Somalia?
UPenn to Strip 'Lia' Thomas of Titles He Robbed From Deserving Female Athletes
Trump, Noem Tour Alligator Alcatraz: 'Not a Place I Want to Go Hiking...
More Goodies in Trump’s OBBB: School Choice Provision From Ted Cruz
VIP
The Trump Administration Is Suing This Left-Wing City Over Its Immigration Policies
Tipsheet

Homan Slams CNN For Promoting App That Tracks ICE

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel | July 01, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

White House Border Czar Tom Homan strongly criticized CNN on Monday for promoting ICEBlock, an app that tracks ICE agents, and called for the DOJ to investigate.

Advertisement

Homan called the app “simply disgusting,” and added that “any network that covers that is disgusting as well.”

“It’s only a matter of time before ICE officers are going to be ambushed by some nut, like what happened in L.A., throwing a Molotov cocktail, throwing bricks at these officers. This is just disgusting at every level, so I hope DOJ dives in this deeply, because ICE is concentrating on public safety threats and national security threats,” Homan said.

“This shouldn’t be a partisan issue. This shouldn’t be an issue anybody is against.[ICE agents are] already in a dangerous job going after the worst of the worst,” Homan said. “These guys are putting their lives on the line every day going after the worst of the worst, and a national security threat, and this app makes it much more dangerous. It’s incredible that those who enforce law, all of a sudden they’re the bad guys, the ones who break the law, they’re victims. It’s disgusting.”

Homan added that assaults on ICE agents have climbed 500%.

Recommended

Did You See What Ilhan Omar Posted About Somalia? Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

In addition, Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons blasted CNN with similar sentiments.

“You know, one thing is, you know, they're saying for people to avoid ICE raids, right? But what they're doing is they're interfering and impeding and putting law enforcement officers at risk. So now you have an app that's actively promoting where a law enforcement action takes place. You know, I even take issue with CNN saying raids, right? This is the first time, like you said, we're taking a commonsense approach to law enforcement, and we're out there doing regular day-to-day law enforcement activities,” Lyons said. “This app only puts law enforcement's lives at risk because you're going to have people interfering in an ICE operation where they shouldn't even be there.”

Lyons added that ICE is working with the DOJ to see what to do next.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You See What Ilhan Omar Posted About Somalia? Rebecca Downs
Yes, He's a Communist Guy Benson
CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said Jeff Charles
Trump's DOJ Just Started Stripping US Citizenship – Here's Who They are Targeting Jeff Charles
Here Are the Three Traitors Who Almost Wrecked the Reconciliation Package Matt Vespa
Trump Announces a New Ceasefire Framework, With a Warning to Hamas Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Did You See What Ilhan Omar Posted About Somalia? Rebecca Downs
Advertisement