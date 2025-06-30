CNN: Download This App to Find Out If ICE Is Coming to a City Near You

This week, CNN alerted illegal aliens of a new app that will allow them to track Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in real-time to help them avoid deportation.

The controversial app, “ICEBlock,” will allow users to submit ICE sightings and it will alert those in a five-mile radius. This can be done anonymously on the free app.

CNN’s Clare Duffy said that it is meant to be a “warning system,” and that it does not encourage people to "interfere" with ICE officers’ activities.

“You open the app, it looks like a map, and users can tap the map to report an ICE sighting in their area. And then, everybody who uses the platform within five miles of that sighting will get a push alert,” she said, adding that the app does not collect any user data.

🚨NEW—CNN pushes new app "ICEBlock" meant to "track ICE activity in real time," alerting illegal aliens before they are detained and deported.



The app is completely free and anonymous to use. pic.twitter.com/f142PBR9Bo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 30, 2025

Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reacted to the app in an interview with Fox News.

"Our ICE enforcement officers are seeing a 500 percent increase in assaults against them and a lot of this is because politicians like [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], like [Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz], like [California Gov. Gavin Newsom], demonize our ICE enforcement officers,” she said.

“These apps are absolutely obstructing justice. What our ICE enforcement officers are doing is enforcing the rule of law…It’s disgusting, it’s wrong, and it’s un-American,” she added.